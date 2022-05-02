BARRE — It was business as usual in the local granite industry on Monday following an unusual month that saw 13 separate labor agreements covering hundreds of unionized workers all expire at midnight on Friday and the last of them replaced with newly ratified contracts first thing Saturday morning.
If that sounds easy, it wasn’t. And not just because for the first time anyone can remember every single contract in the industry that put Barre on the map 150 years ago lapsed at the same time.
The contractual quirk fueled a long month for executives of two local labor unions — one that was capped by a dizzying week of ratification votes that got off to an ominous start last Tuesday.
That’s when some of the unionized workers at Rock of Ages’ massive manufacturing plant elicited an unprintable reaction from Matt Peake, the long-time business agent of the Granite Cutters Association.
The negative vote was unfamiliar territory for Peake, who can’t remember a longer month, or a longer week, in the 30 years he’s been negotiating contracts on behalf of the craftspeople that turn chunks of quarried rock into memorials and other stone products that are shipped around the country and the world.
“I have never had a ‘no’ vote (on a contract),” Peake said Monday, recalling his “Oh (expletive deleted) reaction after double-checking the “no deal” result.
“I remember thinking: ‘If this is the way the week is going to go, I’m in trouble,’” he recalled.
By Friday evening, successor agreements to all but two of the since-expired contracts had been ratified by workers. That including a modified version of the one rejected by Granite Cutters employed at Rock of Ages earlier in the week.
Peake said the tweaked agreement didn’t include any more money for wages, but it did include more money in the first year — a change that satisfied workers, who ratified the new four-year deal, 53-1, on Friday morning.
The rejected settlement contemplated an hourly pay raise of $1.75 in the contract’s first year, followed by successive increases of $1 an hour increases in the final three years. The ratified agreement will see those workers receive a $2-an-hour pay raise in the contract’s first year, an additional $1 an hour in the second and third years, and a 75-cent bump in the fourth and final year of the agreement.
Peake said workers will receive 25 cents an hour more right away and 25 cents less than was initially contemplated three years from now.
According to Peake, the same modified wage package will be offered to the other unionized employees at Rock of Ages’ manufacturing plant even though members of the United Steelworkers of America narrowly ratified the original offer a week ago.
In the local granite industry, the steelworkers’ union represents employees who operate cranes, trucks and forklifts used to move finished and uncut stone as part of the manufacturing process, as well as the dozens of workers employed in Rock of Ages’ quarry division.
The quarry workers ratified a somewhat richer, slightly longer contract — one that will see hourly wages climb by $6.25 over the next five years — on Friday afternoon. Those workers will immediately receive $2.50-an-hour pay raises, followed by identical $1-an-hour increases in the contract’s second, third and fourth years, and another 75 cents in the fifth year.
In terms of duration, the quarry contract is the outlier. The other 12 contracts ratified over the course of the last week — including the final two on Saturday morning — are four-year agreements. Half of them are contracts covering Granite Cutters employed at manufacturing operations ranging in size of Rock of Ages to Joe’s Custom Polishing, the other half are steelworkers employed for those same companies.
There are some differences, most of them previously negotiated, but they all include a larger than usual first-year pay raise and will see wages climb between $4.60 to $5 an hour over the next four years.
The various contracts don’t reflect any change in previously negotiated cost-sharing arrangements for health insurance. Employees in all of the bargaining units pay at least 20% of their premiums and those separately negotiated arrangements will remain the same.
Peake said the unions were able to make headway on pensions, life insurance and short-term disability during negotiations that were largely complete heading into last week’s scheduled round of ratification votes.
With the exception of the initial Rock of Ages’ votes, Peake said all of the contracts were “overwhelmingly” ratified. That included both contracts ratified in separate votes at the Vermont Granite Museum following a joint presentation on Saturday. Those four-year contracts cover granite cutters and steelworkers employed by one of the several area manufacturers who jointly negotiate as part of what is known locally as the “Downtown Group.”
Rock of Ages isn’t part of that mix. Neither is Swenson Granite Co., Adams Granite Co., Buttura & Gherardi Granite Artisans or Joe’s Custom Polishing. Those firms — one a tiny operation — the others much larger, have long since opted to negotiate their own separate contracts.
Veteran granite executive Bob Pope, who again handled negotiations for Rock of Ages and Swenson Granite, suggested the latest round of labor agreements all reflected that — particularly in the first year — were higher than workers have typically received.
“In talking to the other manufacturers … I just think everybody was appreciative of the efforts that their men and women had put forth in the last couple of years,” Pope said.
From the successful phased reopening of manufacturing plants barely a month into the pandemic to keeping them functioning at a high level ever since, Pope said workers had earned their latest contracts.
“Business has been good, and is good,” he said. “There were very few reasons to be upset with our workforce and I think that probably shows in the settlements.”
Peake said the content of the various contracts were a testament to the hard work done by negotiating teams for each of the separate bargaining units.
“They did a phenomenal job representing their people,” he said.
For Peake, April was “a blur” from beginning to end.
“I’m glad it’s over,” he said.
