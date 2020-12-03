MONTPELIER — City Manager William Fraser has presented a balanced budget that doesn’t impact the basic services the city provides and doesn’t raise taxes.
At the City Council’s regular meeting Wednesday night, Fraser said he still has some details to work out but he wanted to give the Council a “20,000-foot view” of his proposed budget. He said council members should expect to get a detailed breakdown of the budget by Friday, or Monday at the latest.
Fraser said he and his staff were struggling with the uncertainty created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. He said if the economic impact of the pandemic lasts for two or three years, then there are certain things, such as equipment purchases, that can’t be put off for that long. But he said news of a vaccine on the way shows the impact might not last for too long, noting the budget he was presenting wouldn’t go into effect until July.
“We’re hearing news that maybe we’ll all be vaccinated by June or July. So it’s possible that even this budget we’re talking about could see a return to normalcy during its lifetime. We just don’t know that,” he said.
Fraser said with that in mind, the focus of the budget was to keep services going and get the city “past the hump.”
The City Manager said his proposed budget has a decrease in untaxed revenue of $1,045,000. About half of that, $525,000, is due to a decrease in parking funds due to people not driving into and parking in Montpelier because of the pandemic where people are discouraged from traveling and some businesses have had to close.
On top of that, some expenses have gone up as well. Fraser said personnel costs are up $330,000. He said the city’s line item for legal expenses has been “woefully underfunded” for years so now was the time to properly fund it by adding in $40,000.
Fraser said the city receives $25,700 every year from the state to go towards reappraisal efforts. He said that money has typically gone into the general fund to offset the budget. But he said the city now needs to do a reappraisal and its working on coming up with the funds to do so which will be raised over the next couple budgets. Fraser said he wanted to take that money given by the state and keep it in reserve to help fund future reappraisals.
All totaled, the city is looking at a $1,440,700 budget gap.
To help close that gap, Fraser said the plan is to leave six open city positions open, freeing up $384,000. He said the positions won’t be cut and the hope is to fill them once the financial issues caused by the pandemic are over.
Capital and equipment spending has been reduced $538,170 and the amount of external and community funding from the city has been reduced $412,650. Fraser’s budget also calls for a $68,300 reduction in operations funding. The current budget has $47,000 in funding for ballot items for the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority and Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice. Without those items for the proposed budget, that $47,000 can be saved.
The total for reductions is $1,450,120.
Fraser said his budget has no tax increase and keeps funding for Montpelier Alive, a social worker for the police department, an equity consultant and basic services are maintained.
While Mayor Anne Watson cautioned things might get worse this winter before they get better, she said she was also hopeful with news of a vaccine on its way.
“It feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
The City Council will discuss the budget in detail at a workshop Dec. 9. Another such workshop will be held Jan. 6 followed by public hearings on Jan. 13 and Jan. 21. Residents will vote on the budget on Town Meeting Day March 2.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.