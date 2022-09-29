MONTPELIER — In what amounts to addition by subtraction, City Manager Bill Fraser just filled one administrative vacancy in City Hall by creating another.
On Wednesday, Fraser tapped Finance Director Kelly Murphy to fill the assistant city manager’s position Cameron Niedermayer left earlier this month. He advised city councilors of his decision at their Wednesday night meeting.
One of 17 applicants for the job, Murphy — a known commodity at City Hall — popped to the top of the list. She has already settled into her new role, but Fraser said, given the timing, she won’t shed all of her old duties.
With Murphy’s old office now empty and budget season about to start, Fraser said he would be leaning heavily on his former finance director as the search for her successor plays out.
Murphy, who is comfortable crunching numbers, said Thursday that won’t be a problem, though she said she is eager to take on a broader role.
“I’m thrilled,” she said, suggesting she viewed the assistant manager’s position as the logical next step in a career path that began in municipal government shortly after she received her masters degree in public administration from the University in Vermont in 2009.
In 2010, Murphy accepted the full-time paid job as an intern to now-retiring Barre Town Manager Carl Rogers. She went on to work for the city of South Burlington, and was subsequently employed as senior legal assistant for the office of the Public Defender and as lead budget and management analyst for the state Department of Finance and Management.
Murphy left the latter job to return to municipal government when she was selected as Montpelier’s finance director nearly two years ago. Murphy was one of 19 applicants for the job, which she started in January 2020 and held until her promotion on Wednesday.
Fraser said he is confident Murphy is up to her new job — one he predicted will evolve in coming months when her successor as finance director comes on board.
Fraser told councilors City Hall could use the help and not because several employees — himself and Murphy among them — are recovering from recent cases of COVID-19.
Staffing is a key challenge — one he urged councilors to consider if they were inclined to make any substantive adjustments to an ambitious strategic plan they are in the process of reviewing.
With several projects and initiatives inspired by the council approved plan underway, Fraser warned adding to that list without taking something away probably wasn’t practical.
“We’re having difficulty delivering some of the basic services right now,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
