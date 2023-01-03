MONTPELIER — Budget season will be over before her arrival, but City Manager Bill Fraser has tapped a Woodbury woman to fill the vacancy that was created when former finance director Kelly Murphy assumed her new role as assistant city manager three months ago.
Murphy has been pulling double duty since her September-ending promotion, but help will arrive no later than Feb. 1 when Sarah LaCroix settles into Murphy’s old office.
A certified public accountant with bachelor's degrees in accounting and management from Norwich University in Northfield, LaCroix was picked from a field of 12 applicants.
Fraser, who announced LaCroix’s hiring on Tuesday, predicted she will be a solid addition to his City Hall staff.
“Sarah (LaCroix) has nearly a decade of experience working in municipal government finance,” he said. “Her skills and her collaborative approach make her an excellent fit for the City of Montpelier.”
LaCroix spent most of the past two years managing the business office in the six-town, six-school Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union, which is anchored by Hazen Union School in Hardwick.
Prior to taking that post, LaCroix spent seven years at Sullivan, Powers and Co., where she performed municipal audits as a senior accountant.
