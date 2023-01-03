MONTPELIER — Budget season will be over before her arrival, but City Manager Bill Fraser has tapped a Woodbury woman to fill the vacancy that was created when former finance director Kelly Murphy assumed her new role as assistant city manager three months ago.

Murphy has been pulling double duty since her September-ending promotion, but help will arrive no later than Feb. 1 when Sarah LaCroix settles into Murphy’s old office.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

