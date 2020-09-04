MONTPELIER — City Manager William Fraser’s month-long search for a new executive assistant ended on Friday when he announced a Northfield woman had been hired to fill the $50,000-a-year position.
Fraser said Mary Smith will replace Jhasmine Lamb, who left the job – and Vermont – in early early last month to return to Alaska for “family reasons.”
Lamb’s departure triggered a search Fraser said attracted 118 applicants. The field, he said, was narrowed to “three extremely capable finalists” with Smith getting the nod.
A Vermont native, who has lived primarily in Northfield, Smith worked most recent for the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife. For the past seven years she served as executive to the commissioner and law enforcement recruitment coordinator.
“We are very excited to have Mary Smith joining our team,” Fraser said. “Her firsthand experience in a fast paced government office, directly relevant educational background, and familiarity with central Vermont will serve the City well.
“She (Smith) has the professional skills and personal approach necessary to succeed in this role,” he added.
According to Fraser, Smith will be paid $24.27-an-hour to start, which amounts to an annual salary of $50,482.
Lamb, who moved from Alaska to Vermont last year, was hired for the same pay following a similar search last December. She started work in January and decided to return to Alaska last month.
