MONTPELIER — Unless he dies, resigns or is fired City Manager Bill Fraser will remain on the job he has held since 1995 at least through March 1, 2026.
City councilors, who reached an agreement with Fraser following a virtual executive session last week unanimously approved the contract extension as part their “consent agenda” Wednesday night.
Despite the urging of mayoral hopeful Stephen Whitaker who argued Fraser’s contract shouldn’t be dealt with as part of a blanket motion that included approving the minutes of their last meeting, councilors indicated they were comfortable doing that.
Under the terms of the contract Fraser will receive a 7.5% raise — boosting his annual salary from $138,490 to nearly $149,000 — an increase of roughly $10,400.
As is the case in the contract’s subsequent years, the cost of living adjustment is tethered to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in January.
There is a caveat in the contract’s second, third and fourth years that guarantees Fraser’s annual pay raise will not exceed 8% or fall below 2% regardless of CPI reported in January of those years.
The only other notable change to the contract involves language that clarifies the circumstances under which the city could withhold, and potentially avoid, a negotiated severance payment.
The former agreement used vague language that suggested if Fraser were “removed from office for reasons of malfeasance, misconduct or impropriety” in accordance with the appropriate provision of the city charter would have entitled the city to withhold severance payment. The new language indicates that if he is criminally charged with “any illegal act involving personal gain to him,” the city will withhold severance pending the resolution of the case. If acquitted he would be paid the money he was due plus interest. If convicted the city would not have to pay him.
Based on previously negotiated terms the severance payment increases the equivalent of one week’s pay each contract year. Based on his years of service Fraser would already be due more than 11 months of pay if terminated. If terminated in the final year of his contract he would be essentially be due a full year’s pay.
Councilors indicated they are beyond satisfied with Fraser’s performance and saw no need to separately discuss approval of his contract.
Other items approved as part of the consent agenda were a proposal to replace a truck that was destroyed following a fiery rollover on Gould Hill Road earlier this month and the acquisition of a portable sawmill.
The truck, which was sanding Gould Hill Road on Feb. 3 when it slid off the road, rolled over and caught fire.
Backup documentation indicated replacing the truck couldn’t wait and a replacement truck was available and could be purchased from Allegiance Trucks in Jericho for $158,790.
Also approved as part of the consent agenda was the purchase of a portable sawmill for $20,530. A mix grant funds and money from the city’s emerald ash borer fund will be used to pay for that purchase.
