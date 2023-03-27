BERLIN — Hobby Lobby may be “coming soon” to the Berlin Mall, but plans to break ground on the next big addition to the mall campus have been delayed and construction of Fox Run Apartments likely won’t start until later this year.
A variety of factors have contributed to the delay in what always was a tentative timeline, according to Angie Harbin, executive director of Downstreet Housing and Community Development.
Had everything gone without a hitch, bids for building 30 new units of affordable housing on a sliver of property currently owned by the mall would be in hand and the selected contractor would be readying to break ground on what is expected to be a year-long project.
While the duration of the project hasn’t changed, the anticipated start date has moved from this spring to this fall as costs have climbed and Downstreet has dickered with the mall’s owner over a yet-to-be-executed purchase and sales agreement.
Harbin said on Monday those negotiations have been productive, the framework for the agreement is essentially in place, and she expected it would be finalized before long.
Meanwhile, Harbin said Downstreet, which is partnering on the project with Evernorth, is preparing to solicit fresh construction estimates it will need to make the case for additional funding.
“We’re excited to move forward, it’s a matter of figuring out the funding,” Harbin said, noting the rising cost of materials and labor and lingering supply chain issues have driven up the project’s now-dated $11.4 million estimate.
“We’re definitely looking at a funding gap,” she added, deferring to Downstreet’s director of real estate development, Nicola Anderson, for more specifics.
Given the current construction climate, Anderson predicted the year-old estimate was probably about $2 million light and a formal estimate will be needed to secure additional financing for the housing project.
Like Harbin, Anderson said she wasn’t overly concerned about the ability to obtain funding needed to construct the project as planned and didn’t believe scaling it back wouldn’t be necessary.
“I don’t see us constructing less units,” she said.
The project, which will be partially funded by tax credits, contemplates the construction of a new, three-story building across the mall’s access road off Route 62 from Chestnut Place, which includes 98 units of senior housing.
Fox Run will cater to a much younger demographic – creating 30 new apartments that are being billed as “workforce housing.” Plans call for 24 of the units to be affordable and six to be reserved for households experiencing homelessness.
First pitched to Berlin officials by Harbin’s predecessor, Eileen Peltier in 2019, conceptual plans for Fox Run included a ground-floor childcare facility. Those plans were subsequently dropped as the project came into sharper focus.
Fox Run, like Chestnut Place, is consistent with the mixed-use vision for the mall property — one its owner shares with town officials and fueled the town’s successful application for new town center designation from the state.
Branded Berlin Commons, the boundary of the new town center includes most of the mall’s 60-plus-acre property.
Anderson said finalizing the purchase and sales agreement with the mall for the land needed for Fox Run and obtaining a new construction estimate are the next steps in a process that will ideally lead to construction starting later this year.
Berlin’s development review board has already issued a permit for Fox Run and Anderson said the nature and location of the housing project make it exempt from review under the state’s land use and development law, which is commonly known as Act 250.
Anderson said Downstreet has not yet received formal notification if the project is exempt from Act 250 review, but described that as a formality.
Though Anderson said the hope is construction of Fox Run will be underway by the end of the year, she said it was too soon to rule out the possibility the project could slide into next year. Either way, she said, construction is expected to take a full year to complete.
