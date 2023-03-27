BERLIN — Hobby Lobby may be “coming soon” to the Berlin Mall, but plans to break ground on the next big addition to the mall campus have been delayed and construction of Fox Run Apartments likely won’t start until later this year.

A variety of factors have contributed to the delay in what always was a tentative timeline, according to Angie Harbin, executive director of Downstreet Housing and Community Development.

