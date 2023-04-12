BARRE — City councilors are sold on Fox Market and prepared to part with an iconic downtown building for less than its assessed value to accommodate what they were told time and again Tuesday night will be a “vibrant” and “inclusive” addition to the city’s historic central business district.
It isn’t a done deal yet, wasn’t unanimous, and could conceivably require a public vote, but one of the oldest and most architecturally interesting buildings in downtown Barre may soon be home to a burgeoning business with a boatload of supporters.
Many Fox Market fans crowded into council chambers Tuesday night, and many more were part of virtual audience that likely would have been larger if it hadn’t been inadvertently capped at 100.
They clearly outnumbered those who favored a competing proposal to acquire and restore the historic Wheelock Building and eventually convey it to the Barre Partnership.
A night that began with back-to-back closed-door meetings with representatives of Fox Market and then the Wheelock House LLC ended six hours later when councilors emerged from yet another executive session and made a decision.
The council voted 5-2 to authorize City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro to negotiate the sale of the Wheelock Building with Fox Market owners Doni Cain and Liv Dunton. Councilors Michael Boutin and Michael Deering were the only dissenters.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick joined a majority that included council members Emel Cambel, Thomas Lauzon, Samn Stockwell and Teddy Waszazak in voting in favor of the meeting-ending motion.
It wasn’t clear at the outset that the council was going to make a decision Tuesday night, and even after hearing brief public presentations and nearly 90 minutes of public comment, Hemmerick seemed ready to defer the decision until the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting.
Waszazak said he wasn’t interested in waiting two weeks.
“I don’t want to drag this thing out anymore,” he said. “I want to talk about it, call some votes and move on.”
Waszazak suggested warning a special meeting next week, prompting Hemmerick to suggest tabling most of what remained on Tuesday night’s agenda in favor of going back into executive session, discussing how to proceed and, perhaps, coming out and making a decision.
That’s what happened, though resident Linda Macris questioned the need to privately discuss the two proposals following public presentations earlier in the evening, and suggested the council and the community would benefit from a break.
“I think it deserves a little rest so that you can really answer some more questions for people who couldn’t get online, or just let everybody kind of digest what has been said,” she said. “It seems like a rush. Is there a reason to do it tonight?”
If there was, Hemmerick didn’t provide one, thanking Macris for her comments and entertaining a motion to go into executive session.
Most of the public portion of Tuesday night’s meeting was dominated by discussion of the Wheelock Building, the merits of the Barre Partnership and Fox Market — a business most seemed to agree would be a welcome addition in downtown Barre.
The latter view was shared by those who believed the unique city-owned building was the perfect location for Cain’s and Dunton’s business, and by those who believed there was plenty of other vacant space it could fill.
More said the same was true of the Barre Partnership. They agreed the downtown organization does important work, but were convinced that would continue regardless of its address.
After privately discussing their plans with councilors in the first of two executive sessions, Cain and Dunton publicly pitched their desire to acquire a building they have long admired and expand business that has been working well for them in space they have quickly outgrown on Route 2 in East Montpelier.
Cain and Dunton were quick to lament the “us versus them” nature of the discussion that had evolved, expressing their support for the partnership and their desire to be a thriving part of downtown Barre.
The partners said they met the city’s $155,000 asking price, were prepared to invest in the building, where they hoped to serve food in a welcoming space that would include a commercial kitchen in the rear of the building.
The building sold itself, according to Dunton.
“From the moment we saw it, we realized how great of a fit it would be,” she said.
The other proposal offered significantly less money — $50,000 — as part of plan to invest heavily in restoring the building and, after 10 years, turning it over to the Barre Partnership.
By leveraging private equity, tax credits, contributed goods and services and tax stabilization, Bill Koch said Wheelock House LLC could complete the daunting task of restoring the building as part of a plan to donate it to the partnership, while providing the city with a right of first refusal.
Shondra Pollard, president of the partnership’s board, said the downtown organization’s interest were two-fold.
“It was very important for us to find a way to be able to not only retain that space as our home, but to also preserve one of the prettiest buildings in downtown Barre,” she said.
No one argued with that, either. While the Wheelock House LLC’s proposal placed a heavier emphasis on restoration, the historic importance of the building wasn’t lost on Cain and Dunton.
“We love the Wheelock House,” Cain said, expressing Fox Market’s desire to revitalize the building and preserve its historic character.
Residents from Barre — and several from beyond the city limits — expressed support for Fox Market, suggesting the unique business would be a draw to downtown Barre and a good fit for a unique building.
Former mayor Paul Dupre was one of them.
Forced to choose, Dupre said he would bet on Cain and Dunton.
“They have a unique business, and they’re bringing something unique to Barre,” he said.
Joe Reil agreed.
“We need new dynamic businesses in the downtown,” he said. “We all know this (Fox Market) will be that.”
Those who frequent Fox Market said Barre would be lucky to bring the socially conscious, inclusive business to town.
No one said that wouldn’t be true, though several suggested a different location would allow for the “top to bottom restoration” of a building Rosemary Averill described as “sacred ground.”
Cheryl Anderson was among those who openly worried about the city relinquishing control of a building that is a part of Barre’s heritage.
“I want to make sure that historic sites in this city are controlled by residents,” she said. “I want things restored.”
Hemmerick, who strictly enforced a two-minute time limit on public comment, celebrated the fact the city had reached its Zoom capacity, and said the avalanche of feedback was welcome.
“It looks like real democracy to me,” he said.
The council may not have the last word with respect to the sale of the Wheelock Building based on charter language that was drafted by Hemmerick, approved by Barre voters two years ago, and signed into law last year.
Among other things the charter provision subjects any sale of city property to a statutory provision that requires the city to post notice of the terms of a proposed sale — creating a 30-day window for the those opposed to the transaction submit a petition signed by 5% of the city’s registered voters that would require a public vote.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said Wednesday the city met the notice requirements with respect to the recent sale of property at 22 Hill St., as advised by City Attorney Oliver Twombly. No petition was filed in that case and the property changed hands as contemplated.
Once negotiated, Storellicastro said, terms of the proposed sale to Fox Market would be posted, as required. If a petition challenging the sale is received, he said he would consult with Twombly about how to respond.
