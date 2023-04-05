BARRE — The city council has received two bids for a historic downtown building.
It isn’t the “Wheelock House,” though prospective purchasers — the Barre Partnership and now Fox Market — use the term to describe the throwback structure Langdon Wheelock built next door to his home to house his law office in 1871.
The “Wheelock House” was demolished many decades ago to make room for commercial development, and the neighboring building — the one the city has owned for the last 35 of its 152 years — is an architectural remnant of what downtown Barre once looked like.
Though City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro said Wednesday selling the building isn’t a foregone conclusion, the council agreed to list it for $155,000 earlier this year and will consider competing offers next week.
Storellicastro said it isn’t clear whether the council will make a decision after hearing from both potential purchasers — first in back-to-back executive sessions, which will start at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and then during what he expects will be a well-attended council meeting at 7 p.m.
“We have two compelling offers,” he said, noting the council could choose to pursue one of them, or opt not to part with the property.
“All we’ve done is decided to list it,” he said. “There are three possibilities. They (councilors) could choose (the Barre Partnership), they could choose (Fox Market), or they could choose neither … that could absolutely be an outcome of this.”
Both prospective purchasers hope that it isn’t.
The Barre Partnership, which currently occupies the space under an expiring rent-free arrangement with the city, signaled its interest in buying the building when councilors agreed to list it in January.
The downtown organization subsequently confirmed it had made a formal offer — one Executive Director Tracie Lewis acknowledged that the time was below the city’s $155,000 asking price, but contemplated significant renovation and restoration of the building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Until this week a second offer the city received before the council-imposed March 10 deadline, was shrouded in secrecy.
That ended when Fox Market co-owner, Liv Dunton, took to Facebook on Tuesday to confirm she and business partner, Doni Cain, had put in an offer to buy the historic Barre building they had long-admired with an eye toward expanding the LGBTQ-first concept they created when they launched Fox Market and Bar on Route 2 in East Montpelier two years ago.
“Our hope for the Wheelock House is to build a second community space in addition to our East Montpelier location — a place right in the heart of Barre for the community to gather, celebrate, and enjoy great food, all day long,” Dunton wrote, in a post that encouraged Barre residents to contact their council members, others to “spread the word” and consider attending the upcoming council meeting.
Storellicastro predicted Tuesday night’s meeting would draw a crowd that will include a mix of supporters for both proposals.
Following the closed-door meetings, Storellicastro said there will be a pair of brief public presentations, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Storellicastro said the prospective purchasers have been asked to limit their presentations to 15 minutes, but suggested councilors and the public might have a lot of questions.
“I could see it keeping us here for a while,” he said.
Storellicastro didn’t rule out a decision if the council quickly reached a consensus, but said members might want to take time to reflect on what they hear in private and public session.
“They’re going to be hearing a lot,” he said.
Councilors have balked at the prospect of selling the Wheelock Building in the past, but the city also has parted with a number of historic structures — some for next to nothing. That list includes Barre’s network of neighborhood school and its former firehouse on South Main Street.
Storellicastro said there is a lot for the council to consider, and the money being offered is a small part of it. The proposed use is important
Arguably, the best of those deals involved the city’s sale of the original Spaulding High School to the Vermont Historical Society. The $1 transaction paved the way for a massive investment in a still tax-exempt building that has become a regional attraction — the Vermont History Center.
Though the Wheelock Building is tiny by comparison, the concept is the same.
“It’s not just the money, it’s the use of the building,” Storellicastro said of a decision that could turn on the council’s comfort level the historic asset will be preserved and yet-to-be-negotiated issues like giving the city a right of first refusal to reacquire the property if it is sold.
