BARRE – Four people have picked up criminal charges after a drug bust in Barre.
Paul Edward Giacherio, 35, of Washington, pleaded not guilty via video on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of heroin trafficking, selling cocaine and cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Giacherio faces a maximum sentence of 40½ years in prison. He was ordered held on $10,00 bail at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $10,000 bail with a deposit of $1,000 needed for his release. If bail is posted, he will be released into the custody of his parents.
Michael Haskins, 47, and Amy Elizabeth Haskins, 43, both of Barre, each pleaded not guilty to a felony count of cocaine possession and misdemeanor counts of dispensing a regulated drug in a dwelling and violating conditions of release. If convicted, they each faces a maximum sentence of seven and a half years in prison. They were released on conditions.
Rachel E. Bregman, 26, pleaded not guilty Friday to a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property. If convicted, Bregman faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison. She also was released on conditions.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit police executed a search warrant on a Green Acres apartment Oct. 30. Lewis said inside the apartment police found Giacherio and both Haskins. She said she took Giacherio into custody and in his pockets she found about 150 bags of suspected heroin, two bags of suspected crack cocaine and cash.
Lewis said police also located Bregman who was asleep on a couch. She said police searched Bregman's purse, which contained a pill bottle. Amy Haskins reported the bottle had gone missing and she had believed Bregman had stolen it, according to court records.
Lewis said police also found a backpack with a handwritten ledger inside, as well as a fleece vest. Inside the vest, she said officers found another 20 bags of suspected heroin and three more bags of suspected crack cocaine. The officer said she also found a second ledger inside the home.
Lewis said police found five more bags of suspected crack cocaine in the room Giacherio and the Haskins were found, as well as more ledgers.
Lewis said the suspected crack cocaine field tested positive.
Amy Haskins told police crack cocaine had been sold out of her home to help support her own drug habit, according to court records. Lewis said Amy Haskins also reported helping Giacherio sell drugs, but denied knowing anything about or owning the suspected heroin found in her home.
When questioned by police, Lewis said Giacherio reported he had forgotten the drugs were in his backpack.
Michael Haskins told police he and Amy Haskins bought crack cocaine from Giacherio often and they had let him stay in their apartment in exchange for the drug.
