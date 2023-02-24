MONTPELIER — Four candidates vying for two City Council seats took part in a forum Thursday night touching on topics that included regionalization and decriminalizing sex work.
The forum was put on by ORCA Media and The Times Argus. It was moderated by Steven Pappas, the newspaper's editor and publisher. Residents can go to bit.ly/forum0223 to watch the forum on YouTube.
Tim Heney and Tom Abdelnour are running for an open two-year seat in District 3. Jennifer Morton had been in that seat but has decided not to seek reelection. Zack Hughes is running a write-in campaign for the seat after he was unable to submit the necessary signatures to get his name on the ballot for Town Meeting Day.
Heney is a Montpelier native who helps run his family’s real estate business. Abdelnour is a Northeast Kingdom native who is the legislative coordinator for the Vermont State Employees’ Association.
Merrick Modun and Sal Alfano are running for the final year of a two-year term in District 2 after Councilor Jack McCullough decided to run for mayor.
Modun is a senior at Montpelier High School, who ran unsuccessfully for one of the Capital City’s two legislative seats in the Vermont House in the November election. Alfano is a carpenter by trade who moved to Vermont in 1969 and has spent the past 30 years writing and editing for industry magazines.
Lauren Hierl is running unopposed for her District 1 seat. Pelin Kohn, who was appointed to fill Conor Casey’s seat until the election in March after Casey stepped down to start his work in the Vermont House, is running unopposed for that seat in District 2.
Heney, Abdelnour, Modun and Alfano took part in Thursday’s forum.
Pappas asked the candidates, when looking at the city and surrounding area, what needs to be regionalized and consolidated.
Heney said he supported a stronger county government in some areas. He said he knows town clerks are sacred here, but with the way the world works now, with documents being digitized and standardized, it would be more efficient if the state used a county government system for public records.
He said he also thinks the topic of merging Montpelier’s school system with U-32 needs to be revisited. Heney said a merger of the systems would help the area share available resources.
For Montpelier specifically, he said he would take a look at all the committees the city currently has and review them to see if they are still needed.
Modun said he would support better coordination between committees among municipalities. He serves on the city’s Complete Streets Committee and said those on the committee have talked about reaching out to other similar committees in other towns to see what they are doing and whether that work can be done here.
He said while he likes the idea of regional public safety and regional emergency services, “the way the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority has gone about it hasn’t been the best.”
Voters in Barre and Montpelier will be asked on Town Meeting Day whether the authority, which was created in 2014, should be dissolved.
Modun said he did support dissolving the authority.
He said he did not support a Montpelier/U-32 merger. Modun, who serves as a student representative on the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools board of directors, said while he supports greater collaboration between the two systems, merging would create a large school district with resources spread thin.
Abdelnour said economic development initiatives done on a regional basis can and often do bear fruit.
He said this area can be a cultural hub for the state and because of the cultural programming already available in Montpelier, the city is a natural home for those efforts.
“But I guess I’ll just say, I think we’ve seen in many areas around the state that when there are regional efforts, there are sort of inherent imbalances between the towns and cities that end up providing more to those regional partnerships and the towns and cities that end up receiving more as a part of them. For me, at the end of day, the interests of the people of Montpelier, the interests of the folks in my district are going to have to come first,” he said, adding he’s open to any initiative where every municipality will thrive.
Alfano said there are advantages to regionalizing public safety resources. He said he was a bit disappointed that the public safety authority isn’t working out.
“I hope that, if it’s dissolved, we come up with a ‘Plan B’ and try again and correct whatever mistakes we made. Because it just seems to make sense to me. Eliminating a lot of redundancy and enhancing the effectiveness of the program,” he said.
Alfano said he would entertain the idea of merging Montpelier’s schools with U-32.
Pappas asked the candidates a question that appeared to catch a couple of them off guard. He asked what their thoughts are on decriminalizing sex work.
Last summer, the city council did away with an ordinance that addressed prostitution because officials said the ordinance was sexist and antiquated. It only barred a “female person” from being a prostitute and stated, “no male person shall associate with such female person for the purpose of prostitution.”
As part of that repeal discussion, some suggested decriminalizing sex work because sex workers in the community reported what they do is consensual between two adults and criminalizing their work leads to them not turning to police when they are victimized. Prostitution is still illegal in Montpelier because of state laws.
Alfano said he hadn’t given any thought to decriminalizing sex work. He said his only experience with decriminalized sex work is in Las Vegas.
“And I don’t like what I saw. I suppose from the sex worker’s point of view … they have a different point of view, but I think it just changes the character of the city too much. In Montpelier, it just seems like a complete mismatch. It’s just not gonna work,” he said.
Alfano said he remembers being in Las Vegas and being “accosted on the street” by people advertising sex work to tourists.
“Off the top of my head, I have sort of a gut reaction against it. I can’t imagine it fitting at all in the City of Montpelier,” he said.
Heney said he has no experience in this topic, no Vegas trip, to see the other side of this issue.
He said he wondered if this was a solution in search of a problem.
“Is this an issue in our community?” he asked. If it’s not, he said the community should move on.
Modun said he supported decriminalization efforts. He said history has shown criminalizing behavior doesn’t solve the issue, it just forces that behavior underground and makes it worse.
He noted the ordinance the city repealed was “rooted in patriarchy” and had no bearing on how the city is now.
Abdelnour said he sees this as a worker's rights issue.
“And, to be blunt, sex work is work,” he said.
Abdelnour said these workers deserve to have their rights and interests represented and to not be forced into dangerous or compromising situations based on “an outdated, frankly, view of this issue.”
He said he would support an effort to legalize sex work in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.