BARRE — A former detective with Vermont State Police has denied charges against him, alleging he stole items from the Berlin barracks.
Giancarlo DiGenova, 44, of Essex, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and neglect of duty by a public officer. If convicted, DiGenova faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the State Police, said in her affidavit on Dec. 20 she was approached by Lt. David White, who wanted to know how to inventory or audit the property locker at the Berlin barracks. Keener said she offered to audit the items in the locker.
She said all but four items were accounted for. Keener said the four items were $342 in cash, a cellphone, a knife and a cellphone charger. She said these items were initially taken from a suspect following his arrest.
She said the locker was checked multiple times, but those four items weren't found. Keener said the items were scanned into the evidence system in June after State Police moved from the old Middlesex barracks to the new Berlin barracks.
Keener said a trooper reached out to the suspect to see whether the items had been returned to him, and he reported they had not.
Keener said on Dec. 21, she learned DiGenova was under investigation because of property that had come up missing at the Williston barracks.
DiGenova is facing multiple charges in Chittenden County stemming from this investigation, including a felony count of grand larceny. He pleaded not guilty to those charges last month.
According to a news release from State Police, DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19 after a bag containing $40,000 worth of items, including a Rolex watch and diamond earrings, went missing. Police said a fellow trooper reported DiGenova had showed the trooper a Rolex watch that DiGenova had claimed he bought on eBay. Police said the watch was later recovered in Massachusetts from the home of a member of DiGenova's family, while the rest of the property in the bag has not been recovered.
Police said in the release DiGenova sold a device taken from the Berlin barracks at an automated kiosk at the University Mall in South Burlington. Information about that alleged sale was not included in Keener's affidavit.
DiGenova had been working as a trooper since 2009 and had worked out of the Williston, Middlesex and Bradford barracks throughout that time. Police said he resigned Feb. 7.
Keener said troopers have to use a card reader with their ID to access the room containing the storage locker with items confiscated from those who have been arrested. She said the room, referred to as the “armory,” also serves as temporary gun storage.
Keener said in January, she was provided with logs showing DiGenova entered that room three times on Oct. 15. She said she then reviewed surveillance footage from the barracks that day, which showed DiGenova entering the building while holding his laptop and what appeared to be personal items. Keener said the footage then showed DiGenova leaving the barracks with his computer and a brown paper bag in his hand. She said the bag is consistent with an evidence bag used by law enforcement.
As part of the investigation, Keener said police obtained a search warrant for DiGenova's iCloud account showing messages he exchanged with others. She said the messages were frequently about purchasing Adderall, with DiGenova asking members of his family to buy the pills for him.
Keener said four days after DiGenova was seen leaving the barracks with the bag in his hand, he asked a family member for 30 pills, which cost a total of $300. She said DiGenova was later told the family member had obtained 40 pills for him.
Keener said a search warrant executed on DiGenova's Venmo account showed he sent the family member $400 on Oct. 26.
Before entering not guilty pleas to the charges Thursday, Robert Kaplan, DiGenova's attorney, asked Judge Kevin Griffin to reconsider his finding of probable cause in support of the charges. Kaplan said it appears the case is largely based on character evidence and allegations against DiGenova in Chittenden County.
He said the allegations here are that property that had been at the Berlin barracks since June was discovered missing in December. And he said in October, DiGenova was present at the Berlin barracks.
“There's nothing in here, really, to establish that these items were stolen rather than discarded, misplaced or mislabeled. There's nothing to indicate that the defendant was the person, if they were stolen, who stole these items. And that really the only nexus is that the defendant is accused in other cases of having done something like that in a different location at a different time,” Kaplan said.
The defense attorney brought up the pills mentioned in Keener's affidavit and the money transfer. He said there's no allegation that the $342 in cash alleged to have been stolen was deposited into DiGenova's account.
“There's no indication here that the state is ever going to be able to prove any of these charges from what's in here,” Kaplan said.
Judge Griffin said he's spent “a considerable amount of time on” this case, in reviewing the affidavit in support of the charges and in, “pre-charging proceedings, and I'll leave it at that,” hinting he may be aware of more information than what's publicly available in the court filing.
“The allegation is that then-Detective DiGenova, while acting in his capacity as a law enforcement officer, in this particular case, entered the Berlin State Police barracks at around the time that's been established in the affidavit of probable cause. And it's alleged that he removed from the property locker certain items that did not belong to him, and that had in fact been seized as part of an unrelated law enforcement case. Those are the facts that the court focused on,” the judge said, noting he didn't focus on the allegations in another county.
The judge said based on what's been presented to him, he was confident that the state had established sufficient facts to support the two misdemeanor charges DiGenova faces.
Kaplan said following that analysis, he wondered what distinguished DiGenova from every other trooper who was in that room from June to December. He said the only thing that distinguishes his client is the allegations from another county.
He again said the state hadn't shown the items had actually been stolen instead of lost or returned.
The judge said Kaplan will have the ability to raise these issues as the case goes forward. He said Kaplan has the ability to file a motion to dismiss the case or suppress certain evidence. But at this point, the judge said all he has to do is find if there is probable cause to support the charges.
“And I see nothing in the affidavit that I've been presented with that would implicate the entire State Police force in this type of activity. My probable cause determination was limited to this individual for acts alleged to have been committed in his capacity as a detective with the State Police,” the judge said.
