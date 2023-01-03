BARRE — A former state worker has been placed on probation for three months and must participate in restorative justice after he used taxpayer dollars to buy parts for his own vehicles.

John Johnson, 77, of Barre Town, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of petty larceny. Johnson was given a deferred sentence and placed on probation for three months. One of the conditions of his probation states he must participate in restorative justice programming and complete that programming before his probation ends.

