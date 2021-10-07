CHELSEA — A former state worker has admitted to sexually abusing two boys.
Perry Harland Thompson, 48, of Berlin, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea to felony counts of sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Thompson faces a sentence of 10 to 25 years to serve. His attorney, David Sleigh, will argue for a lesser sentence.
Thompson's sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the Department of Corrections completes pre-sentence and psycho-sexual evaluations. Judge Thomas Zonay will decide whether to accept the plea agreement at that hearing. If the judge rejects the agreement, Thompson can withdraw his guilty pleas.
VTDigger first reported the plea agreement.
For the sexual assault charge, Thompson was arrested at City Place in Barre in 2015 after a 16-year-old boy reported Thompson had been molesting the teen over the course of three years, according to court records. Thompson was an employee of the Agency of Education at the time of his arrest and the agency was operating out of City Place. He no longer works for the agency.
Daniel J. Bohnyak, who was working as a detective with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at the time, said in his affidavit the victim reported he was 13 years old when he first met Thompson at the boy’s grandparents’ house in Orange. Bohnyak is now a trooper with the Vermont State Police.
A few days after that meeting, the boy told investigators, he was back at his grandparents’ home and was using the bathroom when Thompson came into the room and performed a sex act on him.
The victim told investigators about another incident where he, Thompson and others were sleeping in a room. He told investigators Thompson again performed a sex act on him. The victim told investigators he and Thompson engaged in intercourse once.
When asked how many times he and Thompson engaged in sex acts, the boy told investigators it occurred about 100 times.
For the lewd and lascivious conduct charge, Bohnyak said a second victim reported he had sexual contact with Thompson in 2013 when he was 15 years old. The victim told police he met Thompson on the online dating app Grindr. Bohnyak said the victim didn't know the app was used for “hook ups.”
The victim told police he exchanged messages with Thompson and then Thompson picked him up close to the victim's home. Thompson then took the victim to his home and they performed sex acts on each other, according to court records.
Bohnyak said the victim reported he performed a sex act on Thompson because he “wanted to get out of there as fast as I could.”
Bohnyak said Thompson's partner reported Thompson would regularly have boys over who were between the ages of 14 and 17.
