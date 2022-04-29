CHELSEA — A jury has found a former Orange County Sheriff's deputy guilty in a case where he is accused of shooting at two people while off duty in Williamstown in 2019.
According to a news release from the Vermont Attorney General's office, William Pine, 51, of Brookfield, was found guilty Thursday by a jury in Orange County criminal court in Chelsea on two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement. Pine will be sentenced at a later date where he faces a maximum sentence of 31 years in prison. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured appearance bond.
According to police, two people were driving on Stone Road in October 2019 when Pine started tailgating them. The victims told police they stopped at an intersection when Pine pulled in front of them and tried to block them in.
Police said the victims reported trying to get away from Pine and Pine shot at them twice. Police said one of the bullets smashed a back window and the other hit the vehicle’s bumper.
Pine was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the incident, according to the sheriff's department, and his employment was terminated following the jury's verdict.
He was charged with giving false information to law enforcement because the attorney general's office said Pine falsely told Vermont State Police he did not fire his gun into the car.
