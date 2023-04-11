BARRE — A former Norwich University professor has been sentenced to 15 days of work crew and placed on probation for hitting and seriously injuring a tow-truck driver with her vehicle in November 2021 and then fleeing to New York.
Mayumi L. Wagstaff-Blaise, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious injury and a misdemeanor count of negligent operation resulting in serious injury. Wagstaff-Blaise was sentenced to one to two years, all suspended except for 15 days of work crew on the misdemeanor conviction. She was given a five-year deferred sentence on the felony conviction. If she successfully completes five years of probation, the conviction could be removed from her record.
The state agreed to amend a felony count of gross negligent operation with serious injury resulting to a misdemeanor count of negligent operation, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, police received a report in November 2021 stating a vehicle had hit a pedestrian. Police said the vehicle involved did not stop after hitting the victim.
Police recovered vehicle parts at the scene that belonged to a black Volkswagen Tiguan, including the vehicle’s side mirror which struck the victim, according to court records.
In December 2021, police said they received a report stating the driver was a female who taught at Norwich University. They were told the professor had fled to New York and was teaching remotely, according to court records. Police said they asked the school for female teachers who were teaching remotely in New York and were told Wagstaff-Blaise drove a black Tiguan and that she had requested to teach remotely in New York.
The school reported in March 2022 that Wagstaff-Blaise was no longer employed by Norwich. She had taught English there.
Police said they also received an anonymous tip stating Wagstaff-Blaise had been working as a bartender at One Main Tap & Grill in Randolph and had abruptly quit shortly after the crash.
Police said the damaged Tiguan was located in New York at Wagstaff-Blaise’s parents’ home. According to court records, DNA evidence taken from Wagstaff-Blaise’s vehicle matched a DNA sample provided by the victim.
The victim reportedly suffered a bruised colon, broken ribs, a fractured elbow, an injured liver and nerve damage in his shoulder from the crash. His attorney, Jon Valsangiacomo, gave a statement on behalf of the victim because he said the victim, who was in the courtroom, has trouble speaking in public.
Valsangiacomo said his client suffered permanent injuries as a result of this crash. He said doctors have told the victim he likely won’t ever be able to return to work as a tow-truck driver, something he’s done for over 40 years, because of the injuries he suffered.
“He’s still out of work,” Valsangiacomo said. “They’re telling him he’s got to be retrained for something else.”
He said seeing Wagstaff-Blaise take some responsibility for the crash by pleading guilty may help the victim. Valsangiacomo said his client is not happy with the plea agreement, but understands it should go forward so that there are some consequences for Wagstaff-Blaise’s actions.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly said the bulk of this plea agreement was negotiated by her predecessor, Rory Thibault. Donnelly said the state reached this agreement after much discovery was done in the case.
She said the state understands the victim believes the plea agreement is too generous for Wagstaff-Blaise, given he now has lifelong injuries.
“The state and the defense came to this agreement after extensive discovery, after looking at potential motions that could be filed and what might happen to this case at a jury trial,” the prosecutor said.
Wagstaff-Blaise’s attorney, Jessica Burke, had filed a motion challenging the admissibility of evidence collected in New York. Burke said at Tuesday’s hearing she believed she might have been successful in suppressing that evidence, but Wagstaff-Blaise didn’t want to pursue the motion.
“She didn’t think that was right. She thought that what was right was to come here today and apologize to (the victim) and offer him an olive branch and say that she was truly sorry,” the defense attorney said.
Burke addressed the victim on behalf of her client. She told the victim that Wagstaff-Blaise wanted to extend her sincere apologies for what happened in this case. Burke said Wagstaff-Blaise on multiple occasions asked to reach out to the victim to apologize, but Burke advised against that while the criminal case was pending.
She said her client acknowledges what she did was wrong. Burke said Wagstaff-Blaise knows “she made a wrong choice.”
Burke said her client will work for the next five years and beyond to make sure something like this never happens again to anyone else.
Wagstaff-Blaise declined to give a statement at Tuesday’s hearing, saying she isn’t good at public speaking.
Judge Kevin Griffin said often people come to court thinking justice will be done or a person will be made whole or there will be some closure. Griffin said there’s clearly not going to be closure for the victim with his injuries.
The judge said he doesn’t know what the future holds for Wagstaff-Blaise’s case. He said this is the beginning for her, as far as honoring the terms of the agreement.
The judge said with a deferred sentence, the state Supreme Court has been clear that just one violation of probation means she loses the deferred sentence and faces open sentencing on the felony conviction.
Judge Griffin said now that the criminal case has been resolved and Wagstaff-Blaise isn’t at risk of self-incrimination, it’s possible that she could sit down with the victim to give him some additional answers as to what happened that night and why she did what she did.
Addressing Wagstaff-Blaise, the judge noted she’s young and also made a, “horrific and life-changing mistake here.”
He said he has no doubt that this crash has had an impact on her career. The judge noted courts now instruct defendants on the collateral consequences of a criminal conviction because people don’t always understand the full consequences of such a conviction.
“This case, these convictions and this mistake will also continue to have an impact on you for years to come.” the judge said.
And despite the deferred sentence where the felony conviction could come off her record if she’s successful on probation, the judge noted that action won’t stop someone from looking her up on a search engine and seeing the information available about this crash and her involvement in it.
“We live in a world of Google, as I’m sure you’ve already discovered. … You’re forever subject to that Google search,” Judge Griffin said.
He said he watched Wagstaff-Blaise while Valsangiacomo was talking about the victim during the hearing, and he could tell she is truly sorry for what she did. Judge Griffin said it wasn’t lost on him that it was an emotional hearing for her.
He said one of the hardest things she may have to do in this case is forgiving herself for what happened.
“Because I’m positive that you will never forget what you’ve heard in court today in terms of what (the victim) has suffered,” the judge said.
