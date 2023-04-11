BARRE — A former Norwich University professor has been sentenced to 15 days of work crew and placed on probation for hitting and seriously injuring a tow-truck driver with her vehicle in November 2021 and then fleeing to New York.

Mayumi L. Wagstaff-Blaise, 33, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious injury and a misdemeanor count of negligent operation resulting in serious injury. Wagstaff-Blaise was sentenced to one to two years, all suspended except for 15 days of work crew on the misdemeanor conviction. She was given a five-year deferred sentence on the felony conviction. If she successfully completes five years of probation, the conviction could be removed from her record.

