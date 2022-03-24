BARRE — A former Norwich University professor is accused of hitting someone with her vehicle in Northfield and then fleeing to New York.
Mayumi L. Wagstaff-Blaise, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious injury and gross negligent operation with serious injury resulting. If convicted, Wagstaff-Blaise faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
The state had sought a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond for Wagstaff-Blaise. Deputy State’s Attorney Timothy Lueders-Dumont said Wagstaff-Blaise is accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle and fleeing the scene. Lueders-Dumont said she made arrangements immediately to quit her part-time job in Randolph and started teaching remotely. He said her vehicle was eventually found in New York, where her parents live, and the state believed she was a flight risk.
Attorney Jessica Burke, who represents Wagstaff-Blaise, argued against the unsecured appearance bond, noting her client turned herself in, signed her citation and there was no reason to believe Wagstaff-Blaise wouldn’t appear in court.
Judge Kevin Griffin said he would not issue the appearance bond because Wagstaff-Blaise appeared in court Monday, has known about the investigation for some time and did not appear to be a flight risk.
Officer Brian Gosselin, of the Northfield police, said in his Nov. 22 affidavit a report came in stating a vehicle had hit a pedestrian on Route 12S. Gosselin said the vehicle reportedly did not stop and kept driving after striking the person.
The officer said a witness reported seeing a black sport utility vehicle hit the victim at about 35 mph and keep driving.
Gosselin said he spoke to a paramedic at the scene who reported it appeared the victim was hit by the vehicle’s side mirror. The paramedic told the officer the victim was able to get into his truck on the side of the road to retrieve his cellphone, according to court records. Gosselin said he was told it appeared the victim had suffered some broken ribs in the crash.
He said police recovered vehicle parts at the scene that belonged to a black Volkswagen Tiguan, including the vehicle’s side mirror.
Gosselin said he was later told the victim had been transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington and was in the intensive-care unit because he might have suffered liver damage along with a broken elbow and broken ribs.
On Dec. 15, Gosselin said police received an anonymous tip stating Wagstaff-Blaise had been working as a bartender at One Main Tap & Grill in Randolph and had abruptly quit shortly after Nov. 22. The officer said the witness reported Wagstaff-Blaise had been drinking at 802 Pizza Co. in Randolph the day of the crash. Police said an investigation revealed she had one drink while at the restaurant and a witness there reported it appeared Wagstaff-Blaise was sober when she left.
Officer Monica Welch, also of the Northfield police, said in her Dec. 4 affidavit someone called police to report the driver was female and taught at Norwich University. Welch said the witness reported the driver had fled to New York and was teaching remotely.
Welch said police contacted the school asking whether any female teachers had asked to teach remotely in New York and they were told Wagstaff-Blaise had made such a request and she drove a black Tiguan.
A representative of Norwich said Monday that Wagstaff-Blaise is no longer employed there. She had been teaching English.
Welch said the school had an address on file for Wagstaff-Blaise in Moriah, New York. She said that was Wagstaff-Blaise’s parents’ home.
Welch said police went to the home and spoke to a family member who reported Wagstaff-Blaise had shown up to Thanksgiving with a damaged vehicle. She said the family member reported Wagstaff-Blaise said she had hit a tree.
Welch said the family member had agreed to take police to see the vehicle which was parked in a garage, but another family member stopped them saying police should speak to Wagstaff-Blaise first and informed police Wagstaff-Blaise had obtained legal representation.
Welch said police in New York were working on a search warrant for the vehicle when the family member eventually let police have access to it. The officer said the vehicle had a broken windshield, scratches on the passenger side, damage to the front passenger side and the side mirror was missing. Welch said the vehicle was taken into custody by police and secured as evidence.
The officer said DNA evidence taken from Wagstaff-Blaise’s vehicle matched a DNA sample provided by the victim. Welch said police were able to match pieces of the vehicle found at the scene to the parts that were missing from the vehicle found in New York.
