BERLIN – Local police have cited a Hardwick woman with multiple counts of grand larceny and embezzlement following a three-week investigation into a complaint they received from the fast food restaurant where she worked.
Berlin Police say Crystal Davies, 38, is scheduled to be be charged with two counts of grand larceny and two counts of embezzlement when she is arraigned at the criminal courthouse in Barre on Sept. 17.
Davies was interviewed by police last Friday as part of a grand larceny investigation that started when they were contacted by the local McDonald’s June 17. Following the interview, police said Davies, who worked at the restaurant, was released on a citation to appear for her September arraignment.
Police did not provide additional details about the charges other than to confirm Davies was an employee at the local McDonalds at the time of the alleged incidents.
