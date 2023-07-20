BARRE — A former dance instructor accused of sexually abusing his teenage students has been released from probation early, over the objection of the state’s attorney.

Ernest Phillips, 37, of Essex Junction, was sentenced in June 2019 to one to two years, all suspended except for 120 days to serve on two misdemeanor convictions of prohibited conduct involving open and gross lewdness. Phillips served 60 of those days in prison and the remaining 60 days were served on work crew. He also was placed on probation for eight years as part of his sentence.

