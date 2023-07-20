BARRE — A former dance instructor accused of sexually abusing his teenage students has been released from probation early, over the objection of the state’s attorney.
Ernest Phillips, 37, of Essex Junction, was sentenced in June 2019 to one to two years, all suspended except for 120 days to serve on two misdemeanor convictions of prohibited conduct involving open and gross lewdness. Phillips served 60 of those days in prison and the remaining 60 days were served on work crew. He also was placed on probation for eight years as part of his sentence.
According to court records, one of the victims told police she and Phillips began a sexual relationship when the victim was 17 years old. Police said this victim reported she and Phillips had sex in Waterbury and in Berlin.
The second victim told police she and Phillips began a sexual relationship when she was 15 years old, according to court records. Police said this victim reported she and Phillips had sex in Waterbury, Berlin and in Barre.
Police initially received the report about the sexual abuse in 2012, when Phillips was about 26 years old working for a dance school in Waterbury where the two victims were his students, according to court records.
He was criminally charged in 2016 and had been facing felony charges of sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old, sexual exploitation of a minor and lewd and lascivious conduct.
The case has since been handled by three elected Washington County state’s attorneys and as many, if not more, judges.
Then-state’s attorney Scott Williams entered into a plea agreement with Phillips in 2017 where the sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges would be amended to misdemeanor prohibited conduct and the third felony would be dismissed, and in exchange Phillips would admit he exposed himself to the victims. But the victims reported they were not included in the plea agreement negotiations and they did not support this deal with the state.
Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen rejected the deal, stating victims needed to have more input in the case. Phillips appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court, stating the judge had signed the change of plea documents, and he asked that the deal he reached with the state be imposed. The higher court sent the case back down to the lower court to determine if the agreement would go forward. Phillips was then sentenced in 2019 with Rory Thibault as the state’s attorney and Judge Mary L. Morrissey presiding.
Michelle Donnelly took over for Thibault earlier this year after Thibault chose last year not to seek reelection and instead ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general. He recently was appointed a superior court judge.
Judge Morrissey has since been shuffled out for Judge Kevin Griffin at the courthouse in Barre, who oversaw a motion hearing Wednesday where Phillips was asking to be released from probation early, a little over four years into his eight-year probation term.
His attorney, Hannah Waite, argued Phillips is entitled to a mid-point review under state law where he can be released from probation halfway through that part of his sentence if it’s determined he is not a threat to the public nor his victims, and if he is following his probation conditions.
Waite submitted letters from those who know Phillips and could speak to his character in support of releasing him from probation early. He now works for BETA Technologies out of South Burlington.
Letters were submitted from those at BETA who reported he has been a good worker there. They wrote about his positive attitude and how he has grown in his three years at the company.
Waite also submitted a letter from Phillips’ therapist, Allison Line-Andrews. In the letter, Line-Andrews wrote that if Phillips has hurt someone, he should have to show he will not do that again, and he has since shown that. The therapist wrote that Phillips fits the narrative of a Black man raised in poverty in an urban environment and found himself, like so many Black men do, at the mercy of the court.
“Ernest is aware of his impact on others and is constantly navigating the very real predicament of black men in our society. It is my personal and professional opinion that he is not a threat to anyone and is suffering greatly with his present status of the court,” Line-Andrews wrote.
Waite said in court Wednesday it’s clear that Phillips isn’t a danger to the community and there is no evidence to show he hasn’t been abiding by his probation conditions.
Phillips said he’s trying to be a better person.
“I take accountability for what I’ve done. And I’ve had four years to just sit and realize the wrongs that I’ve done, and I just want to acknowledge that and move forward,” he said.
Donnelly said she opposed releasing Phillips from probation early. She noted these convictions, which were amended from felonies, were part of a plea agreement. She said if Phillips had been convicted on the felonies, he wouldn’t be eligible for a mid-point review and possible early release from probation under state law. The prosecutor said while she’s glad to hear that Phillips is having success on probation, there has been much litigation in this case.
After reviewing the case file, Donnelly said the victims came to court and begged Judge VanBenthuysen to reject the plea agreement because they had not been consulted and did not have an opportunity to have their voices heard.
She said this case saw a contested sentencing where the defense argued for four years of probation as part of Phillips sentence. Donnelly noted Judge Morrissey sentenced Phillips to eight years of probation. She said an automatic mid-point review did not exist in June 2019.
“No one contemplated, especially Judge Morrissey who put so much effort into the sentencing, that we would be back in 2023 for a discharge (from probation),” Donnelly said.
The prosecutor said her office reached out to the victims to see if they wanted to give input for Wednesday’s hearing. Donnelly said they declined because they are working hard to move on with their lives.
“But what the state can say on their behalf is that their lives are still very affected by the incidents that were charged here. And they are still working daily to overcome their victimization,” Donnelly said.
Waite said the state’s attorney’s objection does not speak to whether Phillips is a risk to the community nor if he has been violating his probation conditions, the only two criteria the judge can use under state law to determine if Phillips should stay on probation.
The judge agreed with the defense attorney. Judge Griffin said he, too, reviewed the entire case file in preparation for the hearing, since he wasn’t involved in much of it.
He said the offenses here took place in 2012. While Phillips was initially held on bail, Judge Griffin noted he posted bail and was released on conditions in 2016. He said Phillips was convicted in 2019.
“And I think that’s often lost. At that time, Mr. Phillips was subject to pretty detailed conditions of release,” he said.
The judge said, to the best of his knowledge, there were no issues nor violations with any of Phillips’ conditions of release while the case was pending.
Judge Griffin noted Judge Morrissey included a special condition for Phillips’ probation where he could petition for a discharge from probation after five years if he was complying with probation conditions.
“So clearly, Judge Morrissey had left a safety valve open, even when the mid-point review did not exist, as additional incentive for Mr. Phillips to abide by the terms and conditions,” he said.
The judge said had the suspended sentence of one to two years been imposed, Phillips would have completed that sentence years ago.
Judge Griffin said the record presented to him is that Phillips has followed his probation conditions in letter and spirit.
“This is what every sentencing judge hopes happens,” he said.
The judge then released Phillips from probation.
