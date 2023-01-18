BARRE — A Barre Town man who has run unsuccessfully for the Vermont Senate as a Republican in the past three elections has picked up criminal charges alleging he beat up a man he used to work with and broke bones in his face during an incident over owed property.

Dwayne M. Tucker, 47, pleaded not guilty by video Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

