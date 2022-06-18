BARRE – How do you say “goodbye” to Spaulding High School?
The the tempting tongue-in-cheek response – with a tidal wave – wasn’t suggested during a Saturday morning graduation ceremony that revealed there are multiple choices and no real wrong answers.
Camden Simpson, who posed the question in his farewell address, did it with what he confessed were hard to find words.
So did class secretary Ashley Boisvert, valedictorian Noah Rubel, and John Poirier whose share-the-spotlight salutatory address was a work in progress right up until Spaulding’s 129th commencement commenced in the school gymnasium.
With an accompaniment from Rubel, Eleanor Steinman and Madelyn Sickles did it with a song – “Slipping Through My Fingers” – from a show that never went on because two days before the musical “Mama Mia” was set to open schools all over Vermont went into a pandemic-driven lockdown.
So noted Principal Brenda Waterhouse, who did it by fighting back tears that underscored the fact she’ll be following graduates out the door after 19 years at Spaulding – the last seven as school’s principal.
Moments after graduates followed her tassel-shifting instructions and flung their caps high in the air, a still-misty Waterhouse, who will be taking over as co-principal at Barre City Elementary School in the fall, explained her emotional reaction.
“It’s my last one,” she said while surveying the graduation’s chaotic conclusion.
Goodbyes are hard.
Just ask Simpson, who said he struggled with his farewell address.
“I don't know how I can possibly say goodbye,” he said. “How do you say farewell? Where do I find the words?”
Like Boisvert, Rubel and Poirier before him, Simpson did reflecting on what he characterized as “four long, strange, and eventful years” and asking his classmates to pause and consider the determination and perseverance it took to overcome the challenges they faced during their time at Spaulding.
“Whether you know it or not, we have all grown tremendously in these past four years,” he said. “We are taller. We are stronger. We are smarter. We are tough and resilient, and are ready to face whatever the world throws at us next. Hopefully a change-up this time, not another fastball.”
Simpson said there would be time for “goodbyes” – some more permanent than others, but reminded graduates they had much more to do.
“This is ‘goodbye,’ but it's also ‘hello’ to the rest of our lives,” he said.
It’s time to start living them said Rubel, who told graduates the prospect was just a little bit frightening.
“I’m scared – scared of going on,” he said. “As much as I’ve wanted to graduate, and trust me, I’m ready to leave, I feel myself getting cold feet.”
Not too cold, and Rubel urged his classmates to step out of their predictable comfort zones.
“I know there is something ahead in our futures, even if it includes uncertainty,” he said. “To not continue moving forward even within such variables I would say is downright foolish.”
Rubel’s remarks came during a ceremony that was held indoors for only the third time in 20 years – the first since 2009. The weather-related decision was made on a blustery morning that looked like rain but never did.
The change in venue required some last-minute tweaks to Poirier’s speech, which wasn’t delivered with fellow graduates seated on the bleachers behind him facing A.G. Pendo Memorial Field, but between him and an audience that filled the gym’s bleachers and half of the basketball court.
Poirier opened by noting from the jump he doesn't enjoy public speaking and wasn’t interested in tooting his own horn.
“The majority of you in the audience don’t know who I am and don’t know what I have or haven’t accomplished,” Poirier said. “You’re not here because you want to hear some kids you’ve never met say some optimistic things about a future of their own.
“You are here because there is someone in front of you that you are proud of,” he added. “Your child, your sibling, your friend – whatever your connection may be – and as such I will keep this short so you can go be proud of the people you are here for.”
Poirier’s address set the stage for the presentation of diplomas that highlighted a broad mix of students in Class of 2022.
There was Harvard-bound Tasia Young and Christian Titus, who is headed for West Point. There were a couple of future plumbers, including Cole Benoit, and a prospective police officer in Michael Rea. Benjamin Barber is still mulling his options, Molly Barber is taking a year off to travel and, while Isabelle Wightman plans to become “a world famous graphic novelist,” Hazel Sutton has her sights set on becoming a tattoo artist.
The list goes on and, as Poirier noted in his speech, Saturday was about every one of them.
Waterhouse, who started the ceremony smiling and strong struggled as it neared it’s conclusion.
Waterhouse faltered, but finished – assuring graduates they were ready for anything.
“I hope you can take pride in yourself and know that although you may not be able to control everything in your life … you can set your mind to achieving goals through hard work and determination,” an emotional Waterhouse said.
“Life is full of choices,” she added. “It is a tricky balance of ‘being safe’ and ‘taking risks,’ of ‘exploring the world’ and ‘not forgetting your roots,’ of ‘living in the moment’ and ‘dreaming about the future.’ Find that balance, take pride in yourself and never settle for less.”
