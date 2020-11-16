BARRE – Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice will be conducting a flu shot clinic in Waitsfield on Friday.
According to a news release, the clinic will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ. It is open to anyone 18 years old or older and no appointment is necessary.
Those at the organization said they are putting on the clinic after residents in the Mad River Valley reported difficulty obtaining a flu shot there.
