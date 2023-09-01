MONTPELIER — It has been a rough 40th anniversary for a food pantry that has been a lifeline to many, but was displaced from what had been its forever home in the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church by a mid-July flood that changed everything.

Though it is closed today, the Montpelier Food Pantry, which was started by church volunteers in 1983 and since 2010 has been operated by the nonprofit Just Basics Inc., pretty much stuck to its three-day-a-week schedule despite the catastrophic flood.

david.delcore@timesargus.com