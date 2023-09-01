MONTPELIER — It has been a rough 40th anniversary for a food pantry that has been a lifeline to many, but was displaced from what had been its forever home in the basement of Trinity United Methodist Church by a mid-July flood that changed everything.
Though it is closed today, the Montpelier Food Pantry, which was started by church volunteers in 1983 and since 2010 has been operated by the nonprofit Just Basics Inc., pretty much stuck to its three-day-a-week schedule despite the catastrophic flood.
The only other exception was Tuesday, July 11, when downtown Montpelier was still underwater and returning to the church basement in the foreseeable future didn’t seem likely.
However, two days after that missed Tuesday in July, Jaime Bedard, executive director of Just Basics, said Friday the organization was giving away fresh food at the volunteer hub that was quickly established on the then-soggy city-owned lot next to Shaw’s supermarket on Main Street. Bedard said volunteers returned to the “pop-up” location that Saturday and the following week moved the food pantry into then-idle space at the Center for Arts and Learning on Barre Street.
“It’s been a challenge, but we’ve been able to keep doing what we do,” Bedard said, even as volunteers — many of them Just Basic’s board members — were debating what should go where in yet another location for the 40-year-old food pantry.
Bedard said this one — at the back of City Center — will be “quasi-permanent” thanks to a one-year lease with an option to renew that Just Basics signed with Vermont League of Cities & Towns.
The VLCT no longer needed the three back rooms — including one that just days ago was filled with copiers and printers and office equipment. There were some remnants on Friday, including shelving that will come in handy because the food pantry lost everything when the church basement filled with water.
“Everything was wiped out,” she said, noting the list was long.
Food, toiletries, 800 COVID tests and other items were all destroyed, along with shelving, a computer, and perhaps most importantly several appliances — four freezers and four refrigerators — that Bedard said made running the food pantry considerably easier.
Without any refrigeration or freezer capacity, storing fresh food for more than a few hours hasn’t been possible, and volunteers have leaned on a collection of coolers to keep food that needs to be refrigerated cold until it is all gone.
Except for the twice-interrupted Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule, Bedard said it has been anything but business as usual for most of the past two months and when the food pantry reopens on Tuesday, she stressed it will still be a work in progress.
Bedard urged Friday’s volunteers not to get too invested in any particular layout and focus on the task at hand.
“We don’t need to make all of our decisions now, we just need to get it in order for Tuesday,” she said during the latest in a series of moves.
This one was a mini move, because the owner of the City Center allowed the food pantry to set up shop earlier this week in vacant space while the three rooms it will lease from VLCT were being cleared out.
Bedard said she would have settled for permission to do a “pop-up” in the lobby.
“We don’t have a lot to move,” she said, nodding at a wall lined with empty coolers in a room where there was a limited supply of nonperishable food.
Bedard said that was a function of the food pantry’s nomadic existence over the past several weeks, not a reflection of the food that has been available the three days a week it was open.
Suppliers — from the Vermont Foodbank to Community Harvest of Central Vermont — have made sure the food pantry is well-stocked when it needs to be.
“They really came through for us,” she said. “We were able to get through the summer and have enough food to keep everybody fed.”
With the food pantry set to open Tuesday in a new location it won’t be leaving for a while, Bedard said Just Basics will be in a position to accept items — big and small — as it ramps up.
Nonperishable food items and toiletries are obviously at the top of that list.
Due to the temporary nature of the food pantry’s stay at the Center for Arts and Learning, and the limited space available there, Bedard didn’t press for food donations, though she didn’t run them away either.
That’s about to change.
With ample storage and no new move on the horizon, Just Basics is welcoming donations.
“We need them,” Bedard said. “We’re pretty much starting from scratch food-wise and we’d like to get our shelves stocked.”
Bedard said she hasn’t heard whether insurance will cover the lost appliances, but said she wouldn’t turn away a working refrigerator or freezer. A couch and some chairs for the waiting area would also be welcome and those who might be willing to donate one of those larger items can email director@justbasics.org, or call or text Bedard at 802-375-5369.
Though it isn’t far from the church basement that was its home for 40 years, the food pantry’s new location is above ground and in the heart of downtown Montpelier.
“It’s a little more visible,” she said.
The entrance to the food pantry is from the alley behind the City Center just off East State Street.
Bedard isn’t worried about people finding it, but pointed out there is no dedicated parking. Patrons can still park at the church a short walk away and Bedard said she might approach city officials about bagging two or three nearby parking meters from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
“We’ll see how it goes,” she said, suggesting Just Basics is in uncharted territory in more ways than one.
For several years the nonprofit operated the food pantry rent-free at the church before offering to contribute toward the utilities. That’s different from having a lease.
“We aren’t used to paying real rent,” Bedard said, noting the Just Basics board is mindful of that change.
Volunteers, like Steve Bailey, Tim Noonan and Dani Smith, have high hopes for the new location. That was evident as they discussed their visions for the space and the possibilities it provided.
“We are super-excited,” Smith said.
Bedard said the need is real and the number of people using the food pantry has doubled — from an average of 50 to 100 a day — in the past 18 months as inflation has placed added pressure on families that were just getting by.
“If you’re living month-to-month, that kind of inflation can really put you over the edge,” she said.
