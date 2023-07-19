MONTPELIER — The city has shifted a key deadline involving reappraisal-related grievances and suspended hearings in the wake of flooding, Assessor Marty Lagerstedt said Wednesday.
Lagerstedt said owners of flood-damaged properties have been calling to inquire whether their new assessments reflect the fair market value of buildings that just took on a whole lot of water and, in many cases, will require extensive and expensive repairs.
Though the answer is “probably not,” Lagerstedt said the cure will have to wait until the reappraisal is complete, the tax rate is set and tax bills are finally mailed. That, he said, is going to take a little longer than initially anticipated because of the just-pressed “pause” in the grievance process.
The original deadline for formally challenging property values reflected in recent change of appraisal notices would have lapsed Wednesday. However, the decision to call what amounts to a flood-related timeout means property owners who want to file grievances still can.
Lagerstedt said the new deadline — Aug. 4 — takes into account the fact many who own property in Montpelier were more than a little distracted in the week leading up to Wednesday’s deadline.
“We wanted to give people a chance to clean up, get organized and get their records in order,” he said.
While that could be trickier for some than others, Lagerstedt said the underlying goal applied to all.
“It was just to give people a break,” he said.
Lagerstedt, who had started hearing the first of roughly 75 grievances that had been filed, suspended those hearings on Friday. He will pick up where he left off on July 31.
The first 34 grievance hearings were held in Lagerstedt’s office at City Hall; those that remain, including the ones that haven’t yet been filed, won’t be. Accessibility issues associated with an out-of-commission elevator that was idled when City Hall took on water at the height of last week’s flooding, prompted Lagerstedt to warn the remaining hearings at the nearby Barre Street building that houses the Montpelier Senior Activity Center.
Lagerstedt said that’s where hearings will resume at 9 a.m. a week from Monday (July 31) and continue until they conclude some time next month. Lagerstedt and representatives of New England Municipal Consultants — the firm hired to complete Montpelier’s first full-blown reappraisal in 13 years — are handling formal hearings.
Lagerstedt said an earlier round of “informal” meetings with property owners who requested them produced 100 changes that trimmed a combined $5 million in value. To put that number in perspective, the city’s proposed Grand List — just over $1.3 billion — was initially slated to increase by roughly $456 million before the already approved adjustments.
Technically, Lagerstedt said, it still is, resulting from one big adjustment that went in the other direction.
When the city sent out preliminary change of appraisal notices in May, the one for Capitol Plaza suggested the value of the just-sold State Street hotel and conference center had increased from about $4.1 million to just over $8 million. When final notices were sent out last month that preliminary value had swelled to more than $13.6 million — an increase in taxable value of more than $9.5 million, or 231%.
Lagerstedt pinned the extra increase on a decision to use the “income-based approach” when calculating the value of the hotel the Bashara family sold to an out-of-state company — Jamsan Hotel Management — earlier this month. The property officially changed hands on July 7, flooded, along with the rest of downtown Montpelier four days later, and is now closed indefinitely for repairs.
Whether it’s the Capitol Plaza or a single-family home on St. Paul Street, Lagerstedt said flood damage has no bearing on assessed values for the purposes of the reappraisal.
Those values are intended to reflect what properties in Montpelier were worth on April 1 of this year — months before the flood. Those who suffered flood damage can seek to have some, or all, of their property taxes abated through a separate formal process that first requires a tax rate to be set and tax bills to be calculated.
Lagerstedt, who had hoped the new rate could be set by mid-August, said it is looking more like the end of next month.