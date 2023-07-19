MONTPELIER — The city has shifted a key deadline involving reappraisal-related grievances and suspended hearings in the wake of flooding, Assessor Marty Lagerstedt said Wednesday.

Lagerstedt said owners of flood-damaged properties have been calling to inquire whether their new assessments reflect the fair market value of buildings that just took on a whole lot of water and, in many cases, will require extensive and expensive repairs.

