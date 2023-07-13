BARRE — It was business unusual in downtown Barre on Thursday as cleanup from this week’s flooding spilled into its second day and local merchants found themselves in wildly different places.

Some, like Exile on Main Street, were open. Others, like Nelson’s Ace Hardware, were kind of open. A couple — the Paramount Theater and Next Chapter Bookstore — could have been open but plan to wait until next week. And a few — Forget Me not Flowers, the Kitty Corner Café, and the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen — will take more time.

