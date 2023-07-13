BARRE — It was business unusual in downtown Barre on Thursday as cleanup from this week’s flooding spilled into its second day and local merchants found themselves in wildly different places.
Some, like Exile on Main Street, were open. Others, like Nelson’s Ace Hardware, were kind of open. A couple — the Paramount Theater and Next Chapter Bookstore — could have been open but plan to wait until next week. And a few — Forget Me not Flowers, the Kitty Corner Café, and the Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen — will take more time.
Several were just plain closed, and while it didn’t appear from the outside looking in that Boisvert’s Shoe Repair was particularly hard hit, there’s a lot you can’t see from the street and on Thursday the family-owned business — a fixture in downtown Barre for the past 73 years — used its Facebook page to post a brief list of things they could use.
“Industrial fans, totes, (and) shop vacs,” it read.
Dente’s Market was also closed and the business that has forever been located dead center of ground zero of major flood events in Barre sure looked it. The Dumpster outside was overflowing, and inside as a chaotic mess that appeared worse than any recent flood.
Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, spent the day serving business owners about estimated damage they suffered in the flood at the request of the city.
By mid-morning, the highest estimate — $1 million — came from Norway & Sons Inc., which is across North Main Street from Dente’s just north of the Route 62 intersection.
Lewis said there were some $500,000 estimates and one common theme from the business owners she’d spoken to.
“Not one of them is giving up,” she said.
It was hard to disprove that contention on a day when business owners — some wearier than others — said they were heartened by the support they have received and determined to get back to business as usual.
That could take a month or two at the Cornerstone, where owner Rich McSheffrey was buoyed by the fact a single Facebook post asking for volunteers attracted a “bucket brigade” of 100 on Thursday morning.
“This is huge,” said McSheffrey, who has been on an emotional roller coaster since he was finally able to access the restaurant’s basement, which took on nearly 7 feet of water.
“I’ve seen a lot of stuff in my life, and I had to walk out,” he said. “It was real bad. Nothing was where it was. Everything was floating. It was just complete destruction.”
McSheffrey knew going in all the food stored in three walk-in coolers and a freezer was lost, but hadn’t considered the compressors for those walk-ins, along with the freezer would be fried, or the damage that would be done to catering supplies.
“It was hard to look at,” he said.
The good news — and there was some good news — is that the restaurant itself was not damaged. However, until the basement is professionally cleaned — it’s currently coated with 2 inches of mud and replacement equipment is delivered operating at full service is viable.
In the short-term, McSheffrey said, he will likely park his food truck behind the restaurant and operate in some limited fashion inside, while he waits for replacement equipment to arrive and be installed.
“We’re punting, but the plan is to get back to full service,” he said, offering the “month or two” estimate.
Over at Forget Me Not Flowers and the neighboring Kitty Korner Café, Alexis Dexter had her own team of volunteers working to get both business up and running.
“I have no idea,” she said of when, noting some of the uncertainty involves how swiftly her landlord replaces the flooring and walls that were damaged by the floodwaters washed into the side-by-side businesses and — in the case of the café — when she can meet the standards for preparing and serving food.
The uncertainty has been stressful.
“I’ve cried a lot,” she said. “I had hopes of it maybe being a weeklong project, but it’s going to take longer than that.”
Dexter said the 57 cats that had been housed at the café have all been sent to foster homes and their return is a question of when, not if.
“God willing, and the creek don’t rise,” she said. “That is my goal. I have no intention of leaving, so long as I can get myself back on my feet here. It’s just a lot of money I was not anticipating putting out.”
While reopening the gift shop and café will require repairs to the building, Dexter said the flower end of her business can, and will, still operate.
A few doors down, Nelson’s Ace Hardware was doing a brisk backdoor business.
The family-owned hardware store opened on an emergency basis Wednesday as owner Bob Nelson vowed, and while customers don’t yet have unaccompanied access to the store, there is now power in all three of the buildings it occupies.
“We’re gaining,” said Nelson, who has been selling a whole lot of dehumidifiers, shop vac, sump pumps, hoses and squeegees since reopening Wednesday.
Barring any new setbacks — there have been a couple, including a burst water line sprayed 5 feet of fresh water into a just-flooded basement that had been pumped down to about 6 inches, Nelson said he hoped to return to “some semblance of normalcy” by this weekend.
Returning to business as usual will take longer.
“I don’t know? Weeks?” said Nelson, who was busily helping customers, field questions from tenants and reporters, before meeting with his insurance adjuster.
Richard Bashara was among the customers Nelson helped with his purchase: 20 pair of work gloves.
Bashara, whose family owns the Paramount Theatre in Barre and the Capitol Theatre in Montpelier, said the Paramount dodged a bullet.
“The water stopped right where you buy your ticket,” he said. “I should be open by next week,”“
Bashara said, “I could open today, but I’m not going to open today.”
Sandy Thurston was manning the cash register at Exile on Main Street on Thursday and she offered a two-word explanation of the record shop’s flood resilience.
“No basement,” she said.
That surely helped, but the carpet just inside the front door was bone dry, after floodwaters receded on Tuesday and the only water the shop took on came through a leaking roof. The roof, like the store’s facade, are scheduled to be replaced and Thurston said they will be as soon as there is a string of predictably dry days.
“This is the second time we’ve dodged a big bullet,” Thurston said, adding: “If my roof was fixed, I wouldn’t have had any water at all.”
Two nearby sub shops — Subway and Simply Subs — both have basements, which took on water earlier this week, but the first floors weren’t damaged and both were selling sandwiches on Thursday.
Simply Subs owner Harold Bramlitt recalled how he and partner Mike Jarvis babysat pumps at the sub shop they bought three months ago to make sure there wasn’t much cleanup.
The result?
“We had 5 to 6 inches of water instead of 5 to 6 feet,” he said.
Cynthia Duprey, who recently moved Next Chapter Book Store to the basement of the Blanchard Block, wasn’t open on Thursday, but said she hopes to next week.
“This bookstore was born out of a flood, and a flood isn’t going to kill us,” she said.
Despite its basement location, the book store only took on about 8 inches of water — enough to soak the very bottoms of the bookshelves, but none of the actual books.
Duprey, who spent six hours squeegeeing mud off the store’s concrete floor on Wednesday with her husband, Bill, and had plenty of company Thursday: her big dog, 12 fans and two dehumidifiers — all, except for the dog — commercial grade.
Duprey said they’ve been running around the clock, drying out the wood that came in contact with water.
Neither of the Blanchard Block’s first-floor tenants — Delicate Decadence and Posh Salon — suffered any real damage. Posh has offered its one open booth free of charge to a stylist whose salon didn’t fare as well in the flood.