MONTPELIER – A newly launched recovery fund has raised about $300,000 to help out businesses in the Capital City, but officials say far more is needed after last week's flood ravaged the downtown.

A news conference was held Monday morning to announce the creation of the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund. The fund, created by nonprofits Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation, will assist downtown businesses in cleanup and rebuilding after many of them found themselves underwater.

