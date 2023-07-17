MONTPELIER – A newly launched recovery fund has raised about $300,000 to help out businesses in the Capital City, but officials say far more is needed after last week's flood ravaged the downtown.
A news conference was held Monday morning to announce the creation of the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund. The fund, created by nonprofits Montpelier Alive and the Montpelier Foundation, will assist downtown businesses in cleanup and rebuilding after many of them found themselves underwater.
Those looking to donate funds can go to montpelierfoundation.org or montpelieralive.com/flood2023 and click on the “donate” link on those websites.
Sidewalks in Montpelier continued to see piles of trash Monday, as businesses gutted themselves out in an effort to rebuild. Downtown was closed to through traffic and the sounds of power washers and power tools filled the air.
John Hollar, a member of the Montpelier Foundation's board and former mayor of the city, said looking around, it's hard to overstate the immensity of the impact last week's storm had on the city.
“Building by building, these buildings have been devastated and the businesses that operate in there are overwhelmed. And it's overwhelming for our community,” Hollar said.
He said what residents might not see are the thousands of volunteers who are helping where they can. Hollar said the community's response to the flood has been amazing.
“It shows the true resiliency of our community,” he said.
He said the financial costs that lie ahead for these downtown businesses are unknown at this point. Hollar said millions of dollars will be needed and that's what this fund will hope to assist with.
He said the fund will be administered by a board co-created by the two organizations. Officials said they will meet later Monday to work on grant criteria for those eligible for funds, with the goal of fund distribution starting later this week.
Montpelier Alive announced it had raised about $120,000 for this fund. The Montpelier Foundation raised another $130,000 – including $100,000 from an unnamed donor – and those at the Vermont Community Foundation announced they had raised an additional $50,000, for a total of $300,000 raised thus far.
But officials said far more money is needed.
Mayor Jack McCullough said last week's flood is the worst natural disaster Montpelier has seen since the flood in 1927. McCullough said he's lived in the city for 40 years, so he was here during the floods in 1992 and in 2011, and last week's event was much worse.
Katie Trautz, executive director of Montpelier Alive, said more than 2,000 volunteers have signed up so far to help clean up the city. Trautz said downtown businesses have lost nearly everything.
“It's not only their business, it's their livelihood. It's everything they've put their heart and soul into, and it's Montpelier's downtown. It's our economy. And this is going to take a really long time to recover,” she said.
Trautz said many business owners are hanging on to the hope of opening again, and this fund can assist them with that. She said the funds raised are a start, but some businesses have reported they have lost over $1 million in inventory.
While the Federal Emergency Management Agency is in the area assessing damage, Trautz said the only funding available from FEMA right now is a small business loan. She said many of these businesses are already in debt, so another loan is not an option for them. She said Montpelier Alive started raising funds on day two after the flood to try and get businesses funds quickly.
Sarah Jarvis, president of the Montpelier Foundation's board, said every day these businesses are closed is a day they get further into debt.
“There will be some long-term resources available to these entities, but what they need is cash right now and that's what we're trying to provide,” Jarvis said.
She said the fund is off to a great start with what's been raised so far, but the need is dire.
“Without generous and immediate donations, this community won't be able to survive, to rebuild as quickly as we need to,” Jarvis said.
Jen Roberts, co-owner of Onion River Outdoors, spoke about what her business has been dealing with for the past week. Roberts said the city was overwhelmed “with water, mud and dread.”
Once the waters receded, she said the city was overwhelmed again, but this time by the community.
“Armies of volunteers showed up downtown day after day and no job was too muddy, slippery or disgusting,” she said.
In the parking lot of her business, she said volunteers have been busy washing skis, ski boots, bikes and bins of bike parts. She said washing machines around the city have been working to try and wash the mud out of valuable apparel from the clothing shops downtown.
“Maybe we won't be able to sell all this stuff, but maybe we can keep it from being wasted. Maybe someone will be able to use it,” she said.
Roberts said the trash piles that line the streets show what couldn't be saved, including tools, inventory, counters, computers, floors and walls. She said all of those items are headed to the landfill.
“Rebuilding Montpelier will be a long and extensive process. We will need the financial generosity of our greater community, those who are not impacted this time, to help us get back on our feet. So that we can live to help everyone on another day,” she said.