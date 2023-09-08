MONTPELIER — The road to flood recovery and resilience in Montpelier should be paved with a couple of new commissions, a task force to explore creating an “adaptive downtown,” a flood-hardened wastewater treatment plant, improved emergency preparedness communications and plenty of funding from elsewhere.

So said the roughly 250 people who attended the third in a series of flood-related forums — this one in the auditorium at Montpelier High School — on Thursday night.

