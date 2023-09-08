MONTPELIER — The road to flood recovery and resilience in Montpelier should be paved with a couple of new commissions, a task force to explore creating an “adaptive downtown,” a flood-hardened wastewater treatment plant, improved emergency preparedness communications and plenty of funding from elsewhere.
So said the roughly 250 people who attended the third in a series of flood-related forums — this one in the auditorium at Montpelier High School — on Thursday night.
It wasn’t as well attended as either of the first two facilitated forums, but those who turned out — about 150 in person and nearly 100 online — were told by volunteer moderator Paul Costello the session would be “decisive” and urged participants to carefully consider the proposals that were read aloud and taped to the auditorium wall.
“Think about what are the most doable ones what are the ones within our power, what are the ones we can organize around efficiently and get done,” he said.
Though the list of 18 potential action items got a little bit longer before it was shortened, a voting process that was different for those in the room than those online prioritized six ideas.
One — convening a regional commission to develop a plan for future flooding — was the runaway winner. Others — detoxifying Montpelier, ending hunger in the Capital City, improving mental health in the community — didn’t come remotely close to making the cut.
The proposed creation of a local commission on recovery and resilience barely did, though that may be due to the fact Costello signaled early on representatives of Montpelier Alive, the Montpelier Foundation and city officials were already pursuing that initiative.
“Together today we announce a plan that’s in process, (which) we’ll look for your feedback on, to commission a Montpelier commission on recovery and resilience,” Costello said, adding: “We would work together to raise funds to hire a Montpelier recovery and resilience director with help from community groups the city and others.”
Resident Phil Dodd said he liked that idea, but because it sounded like it was happening anyway, he wondered whether he should invest his eight votes in other ideas.
“That’s a question for you,” Costello replied, suggesting there would be an “overarching commission” regardless.
Costello’s “vote for what you think is most important” advice to Dodd did little to clarify the question and the idea of developing a commission-led recovery and resilience leadership structure ended the evening in a fifth-place tie with “improving preparedness communications and disaster alert systems.” Both received 101 votes on a night when each participant had eight votes and the proposed creation of another commission easily paced the field.
The idea of convening a regional commission that could explore ways to reduce future flooding was championed by some in the audience before voting began.
Montpelier resident Thomas Weiss was one of them.
“The flood that happened in Montpelier began in Cabot and Woodbury and Williamstown,” Weiss said, adding: “In order to reduce what happens here in Montpelier, increase our resilience and reduce our need for recovery, I think we need to work together with all of the communities in the watershed upstream.”
The idea received 192 votes.
The results were the product of a system that saw those in the room able to place one, some or all of their votes on a single idea, while those online didn’t have that option.
Based on the final results many online participants either didn’t vote, or didn’t use all of their votes.
One remote participant, Elizabeth Robechek, complained online voting didn’t work for her, and another, Barbara Barnett, said she bypassed the system in favor of posting a comment reflecting how she would have apportioned her votes if she had attended the forum in person. It isn’t clear Barnett’s votes were counted.
The idea of investing in an “adaptive downtown” — one that could rebound more quickly in the event of future floods finished a strong second with 166 votes.
Those in attendance also placed a premium on protecting a wastewater treatment plant residents were told dodged a flood-related bullet in July and on securing state, federal and philanthropic funding to underwrite local recovery and resilience efforts. Those proposals received 123 and 119 votes respectively.
Addressing the housing crisis just missed the cut with 94 votes, several others weren’t far behind and Costello repeatedly stressed none of the ideas were being discarded.
“We’re not voting anything off the island,” he said.
Larry Gilbert, who lobbied in favor of Montpelier declaring a “climate emergency” — an idea that received 52 votes — said the list of chosen priorities was predictable and, in his view, not particularly compelling.
“I’m a little disappointed about the results,” he told Costello. “You could have anticipated those … (priorities) two weeks ago … There’s noting exciting here, there’s nothing that’s going to engage anybody.”
Costello predicted many of the ideas that didn’t make the cut would be brought into the process by commissions, task forces and working groups for which members were already being recruited.
“I’m optimistic,” he said.
So was Mayor Jack McCullough, who praised the process for identifying and prioritizing tangible action items.
“The job begins tonight,” he said.
The forum opened on an upbeat note as participants were told Montpelier Strong — a partnership of the Montpelier Foundation and Montpelier Alive — had already surpassed its $2 million fundraising goal by $30,000.
A first round of grants totaling roughly $500,000 has already been awarded to businesses affected by the flood and another $1 million in grants is now being processed.
