Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.