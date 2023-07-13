MONTPELIER — Downtown was filled with the sounds of alarms, generators and pumps, and the sidewalks were filled with water-logged refuse ready for disposal, as residents continued to clean up Thursday from this week's flood.
Volunteers and contractors were busy helping business owners and residents clear out and clean buildings that were full of water and mud just a couple of days before. The sour smell of stagnant water and drying mud filled the air, with sidewalks still slick from silt.
City officials announced late Thursday morning that City Hall would be closed indefinitely because of the catastrophic damage that building suffered.
According to a news release, the building's elevator was inoperable, and the basement offices for public works and the city's planning department were flooded from the storm earlier this week.
“Cleanup from the hazardous floodwater damage in City Hall is expected to take several months. Because of this, City Hall will be closing until further notice. City staff members in each department are working to develop a plan that will allow our City government to carry out public business and services in a safe, accessible way. We ask for your patience and understanding while we work to relocate our services to a new space and facilitate more remote access,” the release stated.
Christ Episcopal Church on State Street also saw its basement flooded. Water made its way into the nave of the church, just enough to ruin carpets and to warp any wood it came into contact with.
Elizabeth Parker, a senior warden at the church, said those there tried to use sandbags to keep water out of the basement, but a nearby parking lot was the first to flood in the city. Parker said the basement completely filled with water and will need to be gutted.
The Rev. Kevin Holland Sparrow said the important part is that everyone is safe. Holland Sparrow said the church's organ and piano appear to be OK, and Wednesday was spent airing things out and ripping up carpet.
Holland Sparrow said those at the church still weren't sure where Sunday service would be held. He said the church held virtual services during the pandemic, so that may be an option again.
The church puts on a community lunch on Wednesdays and this week, flood or no, was no exception. Unfortunately, Parker said the church had its power shut off because of the flooding, which meant food stored in refrigerators and freezers there spoiled.
“So that was challenging,” she said.
Holland Sparrow said the effort to get the church back onto its feet has been overwhelming.
“But the community spirit has been absolutely wonderful,” he said. “We've had parish volunteers, community volunteers, and we'll get it done.”
People not impacted by the storm have been flocking into the city to help where they can. During Wednesday's community lunch, Holland Sparrow said he spoke to a man from West Virginia who was here to help.
“That means a lot,” he said.
Tess Onorato owns and operates Signature Styles, a salon in the Capitol Plaza. Ownership of that building just changed hands days before the flood, and Onorato had praise for the current owner and the former owner.
The building was purchased from the Bashara family by Jamsan Hotel Management, a Massachusetts-based company.
Onorato said she dealt with the flood in Montpelier in 2011. She said that flood only left a couple of feet of water in the basement. She said she left things up high this time and thought she was good to go.
“Never dreamed, never would have guessed. … It's gutted,” she said.
Onorato said while she has to replace all of her equipment and furnishings, Jamsan had already started in on the drywall work for her business. She said she expected to be closed for months, but she's been told she could be back up and running in as little as two weeks.
“That's unheard of,” she said.
She said she also happened to run into Fred Bashara at the Capitol Plaza, who was there giving the new owners his knowledge of the building during clean up.
Onorato said she had called her insurance company, but was told she wasn't covered because she didn't have flood insurance. She said Bashara informed her she was actually covered because sewage backed up into her business, causing damage, before the flood hit. She said that bit of advice likely saved her about $25,000 in replacement costs.
Onorato said she considers herself lucky. She also praised Montpelier Alive and the volunteers who showed up on a moment's notice ready to move out her now-ruined, incredibly heavy salon chairs.
“They were outstanding. … I'm cleaned out, ready to go, thanks to them,” she said.