BARRE — As city inspectors continue their march through flood-ravaged sections of Barre, crews are close to reopening an undermined portion of the city’s busiest street, though the fate of two roads remain in limbo.

On a night when City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro sought and obtained approval for a series of motions designed to expedite and enhance ongoing recovery efforts, he provided city councilors with a sobering update on where things stand two weeks removed from storm-induced flooding that left wide swaths of Barre — and Vermont — underwater.

