BARRE — As city inspectors continue their march through flood-ravaged sections of Barre, crews are close to reopening an undermined portion of the city’s busiest street, though the fate of two roads remain in limbo.
On a night when City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro sought and obtained approval for a series of motions designed to expedite and enhance ongoing recovery efforts, he provided city councilors with a sobering update on where things stand two weeks removed from storm-induced flooding that left wide swaths of Barre — and Vermont — underwater.
The water is long gone, but much of the damage it did remains, according to Storellicastro, who was praised Tuesday night for perceptible progress city staff have made under his leadership. That praise was tempered by an acknowledgment recovery efforts could take months, if not years, and there is likely no way to make owners of some flood-damaged properties whole.
Councilor Samn Stockwell gave voice to the latter reality while lamenting the plight of homeowners in Barre’s hard hit north end.
“Their homes were essentially destroyed,” she said. “They won’t get enough money to replace all the work they put into them, but there’s really not a lot we can do about that. That’s just where we are.”
It wasn’t a comfortable place for Stockwell.
“I just wish there was more we (could) do,” she said.
Mayor Jake Hemmerick preached patience, while acknowledging the shifting landscape with respect to state and federal aid that could be available for communities like Barre.
“We’ll take it one day at a time and try to align the resources as best we can with the needs,” Hemmerick said, adding, “Hopefully, Barre City gets its fair share to recover as quickly as they can and as equitably as they can for the people most affected and least resourced. That’s the work ahead of us, right?”
For the purposes of his presentation, Storellicastro skipped the longer-range issues he agreed the city will eventually have to confront in favor of updating the council and the community on work that is happening now.
Storellicastro told councilors the pace of debris removal should pick up thanks to a pivot earlier in the day away from private haulers who trucked off tons of flood-damaged debris to the company the state has contracted to complete that work. North end neighborhoods, as well as Maple Avenue, Seminary Street, Pearl Street and the area around Currier Park are considered high priority and debris removal in areas less hard hit will follow.
Storellicastro said efforts to reopen the section of North Main Street between Brook Street and Richardson Road continue to be a high priority. Pavement on that section of state highway was seriously undermined by flooding that devastated surrounding neighborhoods and forced the closure of one of Barre’s busiest gateways.
The designated detour has funneled traffic through residential neighborhoods in Barre and Barre Town, and kept traffic off the street that public works crews have been attempting to make passable.
Storellicastro said Wednesday he hoped the “road closed” signs could be removed by the end of the week, and the city is working closely with the state to quickly repave what has been reduced, for the time being, to a dirt road.
As soon as it’s passable, Storellicastro said the road will reopen — though he didn’t rule out alternating one-way traffic given its condition. The plan is to repave the typically well-traveled section of street in coming weeks.
Storellicastro said there are no immediate plans to reopen Pike Street, where a landslide involving city-owned property forced the emergency evacuation of two homes.
“It’s a heartbreaking situation affecting people who have done nothing wrong,” he said.
Storellicastro said the city is struggling to line up a “geotechnical specialist” capable of assessing the risk posed by storm-induced landslides, like the one that has indefinitely closed Pike Street, and may have permanently closed the steep one-way section of West Patterson Street between Ayers and Orange streets.
“We may have seen the last vehicles on that section of West Patterson Street,” he said, noting there are no homes on that portion of the street and investing resources in restoring a one-way road was difficult to justify given far more pressing needs.
Storellicastro said his focus — at least in the near term — will be to explore restoring pedestrian use of what for some is a popular shortcut to Spaulding High School. Even that, he said, can’t happen until the city gets an assessment of the landslide that impacted the apartment house at the base of West Patterson Street.
“My priority now is to make it safe for pedestrians,” he said, suggesting that will hinge on expert advice involving whether and how that is possible.
Storellicastro said the West Patterson Street apartment house, like the homes on Pike Street, are among 13 properties that have been “red tagged” by code enforcement personnel who have been inspecting flood-damaged properties.
Councilors were told roughly 200 units — a mix of apartments and single-family homes — have been inspected. Nearly half (94) have been deemed safe for occupancy and most of the rest (93) were “yellow tagged” allowing for partial occupancy until repairs are completed. Virtually all of those properties involve electrical panels, heating systems, or both, that were underwater at the height of the storm.
Storellicastro said the properties that have been “red tagged” have been evacuated due to structural impacts — some caused by flooding and others by landslides.
Since the flood, Storellicastro said there have been roughly 20 landslides — four that have directly affected nearby structures.
Storellicastro said the city is looking to hire a part-time volunteer coordinator, and is in the process of establishing a full-time flood resource center in City Hall.
Acting on Storellicastro’s recommendation, councilors agreed to provide him with emergency authority to bypass some provisions of the city’s procurement policy and agreed to retain an out-of-state consultant to assist the city in securing maximum reimbursement available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other sources.
Councilors did have questions about the shelter the Red Cross has operated at the Barre Municipal Auditorium for the past two weeks. In the days following the flood, the shelter was serving roughly 370 people. Storellicastro said the number dipped below 40 and had been trending down. It served 19 people on Tuesday night.
Though there are no immediate plans to close the shelter, councilors wondered at what point that decision would be made if numbers continue to drop. Councilor Thomas Lauzon said it would be a mistake to close the shelter in coming months, given the uncertain status of heating system replacements.
“I see a crisis coming when the weather gets colder,” he said, suggesting if temperatures start to drop before some heating systems are replaced, it will pose a problem that doesn’t currently exist.
Lauzon said keeping the shelter open through September, while officials get a handle on the status of repairs made more sense than closing it prematurely and then trying to reopen it.
