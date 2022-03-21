MONTPELIER — A flag-related charter change that was left for dead a year ago has been revived and could clear the Senate today.
One of several charter changes that were handily approved by Granite City voters on Town Meeting Day 2021, the proposal would limit the number of flags the city can fly to four — the U.S. flag, the Vermont flag, the city’s own flag, and the POW/MIA flag.
Though it was approved by Barre voters, 927-549, that proposed change was stripped from a broader batch of amendments passed by House lawmakers last year. The surviving changes were forwarded to the Senate where the bill was finally taken up by the Senate Government Operations Committee and narrowly amended late last month.
Proposed by Sen. Anthony Pollina, P-Washington, the amendment effectively restored the flag charter change deleted by a House committee last year. On the strength of a 3-2 vote, the committee approved the change that cleared second reading late last week and is scheduled to be read a third and final time today.
Pollina defended the committee’s decision to replace language its counterparts in the House chose to remove.
“The (House) removed this section from this bill (and) your Government Operations Committee chose to add it back in,” Pollina told senators last week. “Not because we agree with it, but because the citizens of Barre voted … (and) the committee generally agrees that if citizens vote to change their charter we should respect that vote whether we agree with it or not.”
According to Pollina, there is nothing unconstitutional or illegal about the proposed charter change, and the rule approved by Barre voters isn’t so different than the one that governs state flag poles.
Pollina cited the case of a constituent who recently requested the Ukranian flag be flown at the State House as a show of solidarity with that country in the wake of the recent Russian invasion.
“They were told the state can only fly the U.S. flag, the Vermont flag and the POW/MIA flag at state facilities,” he explained.
That said, Pollina stressed the fact that he proposed the amendment that restored the deleted language and joined a slim majority in voting to recommend approval by the full Senate should not be viewed as an endorsement.
“I want to be clear, I do not support this particular provision,” he said. “If I lived in Barre City and I got to vote on it, I would have voted ‘no,’ but Barre City held an election. Much as I may disagree with the outcome of the vote, it’s wrong to negate that vote — essentially overturning their election.”
Pollina argued that is particularly true given the current political climate.
“It may be wrong at any time, but at this time when respect for democracy is at an all-time low and people are questioning the integrity of elections, not just here but across the country, it really is no time to tell the people of Barre, or anywhere else, that their vote didn’t count simply because (we) don’t like it.”
The charter change was proposed in the wake of a protracted and often divisive debate that culminated with the month-long display of a Black Lives Matter flag in City Hall Park as 2019 was coming to a close immediately followed by the January 2020 display of the “Thin Blue Line” flag. The latter was viewed by some as a simple salute to local law enforcement and criticized by others as a tone deaf and racially insensitive response to the display of the Black Lives Matter flag.
The solution, proposed by Councilor Michael Boutin and, ultimately, approved by voters, was the charter change that cleared two public hearings without a word of objection from any member of the city council or the community at large.
Rep. Peter Anthony, a Democrat who co-sponsored the House version of the bill and voted with the majority to remove the flag language from the version that was approved, said Monday he expected it would be restored by the senate and sent back to the House for its consideration.
Anthony said he hopes that happens sooner rather than later because he has another amendment planned — one that could expedite passage of a fresh batch of charter changes — including one that would authorize the City Council to impose a 1% sales tax.
Anthony said he didn’t expect Pollina’s amendment would lead to the need for a committee of conference. He said it should provide a mechanism to move swiftly on charter changes that were approved by Barre voters earlier this month. Using the amendment process, he said he was hopeful those changes wouldn’t need to wait until next session to be approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.