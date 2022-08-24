RUTLAND — A Florida man, arrested by federal, state and local authorities in Hardwick during an early morning raid Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C., has been told he must surrender to authorities in the nation's capital.

Brian M. Preller, 32, of Mount Dora, Florida, appeared for a short hearing in U.S. District Court in Rutland before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Wednesday afternoon.

