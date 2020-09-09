BERLIN — Wrestling with how to address the failing culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road, the Select Board is rapidly running out of options.
Two weeks after learning the state Agency of Transportation wouldn’t fast track a quick fix to the severely corroded culvert, board members were told by Interim Town Administrator Tom Badowski Tuesday night that solution wouldn’t have worked anyway.
Badowski said a short segment of an aluminum “sleeve” was shipped to Berlin to see if a much longer version could be installed inside the structurally compromised galvanized steel culvert that runs underneath Fisher Road near the Paine Turnpike North intersection.
The problem? It didn’t fit.
Widely viewed as the most economical way to shore up the deteriorating culvert, Badowski said the aluminum sleeve engineers believed would be needed to fix the problem couldn’t be installed inside the elliptical culvert that is roughly 160 feet long and 12.5 feet in diameter.
That was the bad news.
The worst news, according to Badowski, was that “Plan B” — going with a somewhat smaller “sleeve,” which could be threaded through the subsurface culvert, won’t work either. Because of the reduction in size the town’s engineer has concluded the smaller sleeve could not handle the hydraulic capacity of a brook that runs all the way from Berlin Pond to the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River.
Badowski said “bolting a new floor” on the base of the existing culvert was rejected as an option and he didn’t expect state officials would embrace an alternative that would involve pouring a concrete floor to replace the bottom of the culvert that has been eaten away over the years by water.
“There’s no good news to report,” Badowski told board members who have nothing but questions with respect to the project.
That list got a little longer on Tuesday. Heading into their in-person meeting board members believed they had identified how to repair the culvert, even if how to pay for the fix and when the work could be completed were open questions.
The board initially hoped the state would green light an expedited repair, before learning late last month that the town would need to obtain a stream alteration permit before proceeding with work. That would have delayed work for weeks and quite likely pushed the project into next year on account of state regulations.
Badowski said before applying for a permit, the town needs to identify a workable solution, and while pouring concrete along the base of the culvert could solve the structural problem he warned board members it is one state officials likely wouldn’t approve because of water quality concerns associated with the high pH content of freshly poured concrete.
The compromised culvert is believed to be to blame for a significant sink hole that appeared on Fisher Road this spring and board members are worried the road that serves Central Vermont Medical Center could be undermined again if repairs have to wait until next summer.
Badowski said he would consult with state officials this week and report back to the board later this month.
