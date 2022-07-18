MONTPELIER – They may range in age from 17 to 71, but on most issues there isn’t a much of difference between the five Democrats running for the right to represent Montpelier in the State House.
Two will advance in next month’s primary, neither will be an incumbent, but if history is any indicator, both will be prohibitive favorites to replace veteran lawmakers Warren Kitzmiller and Mary Hooper.
Kitzmiller — a 10-term lawmaker, who died earlier this month — announced he was retiring earlier this year. Hooper followed suit, signaling she wouldn’t be seeking an eighth consecutive two-year term.
The back-to-back retirement announcements created an open field in a two-member legislative district that has been dominated by Democrats for more than 35 years.
It didn’t stay wide open for long thanks to a diverse mix of like-minded candidates one of whom, Merrick Modun, will still be too young to vote for himself in November, and all of whom are busily campaigning in the Capital City.
Two of the candidates, Conor Casey and Kate McCann, have joined forces and are running, and frequently canvassing, as a team. The other three, Ken Jones, Ethan Parke and Modun, are doing the door-knocking alone.
None of the candidates has run this race before, but there is some political experience in the field. Casey was elected to his third two-year term representing District 2 on the Montpelier City Council in March and is hoping for a top-two finish in the Aug. 9 primary and again in November. Jones spent six years on what was formerly the Montpelier School Board. Parke was an elected member and past chairman of the Montpelier Parks Commission for several years.
McCann has never run for public office before, but she is co-president of the teachers’ union in the Washington Central Unified School District, where she is an award-winning math teacher at U-32 Middle and High School. Modun, who is about to start his senior year at Montpelier High School is one of two student representatives to the Montpelier Roxbury Public School Board. He has served as an appointed remember of Montpelier’s Complete Streets Committee since 2019 and is currently its chair. He also had the opportunity to intern with Hooper last session, an experience that partly explains his candidacy.
With no Republicans running this year, the only known contender the winner of next month’s Democratic primary will face in November is perennial Progressive candidate Glennie Sewell. Sewell has run this race five times before, finishing a distant third to Kitzmiller and Hooper in each of those elections.
The field could expand if any independent or third party candidates join the mix after the primaries, but Montpelier voters have long elected Democrats to represent them in the State House.
With early voting underway that fact isn’t lost on Casey, Jones, McCann, Modun and Parke – five candidates who sound very much the same when talking about issues ranging from climate change and gun control to affordable housing and reproductive rights.
--- Conor Casey
Conor Casey likes his chances of surviving the primary, says his alliance with Kate McCann is no accident, and his respect for the other candidates in the field is genuine.
“Who’s the villain in the race?” he asks. “There are none.”
That said, Casey, 41, believes his city council service would provide a “natural transition” to his election in November, and the decade he has spent lobbying Vermont lawmakers for various progressive causes has prepared him to join them in the State House.
“I have a pretty good sense of how the building works,” he says. “I have a lot of connections built in there. Even though I’d be coming in as a freshman legislator I’m pretty confident I can hit the ground running.”
Casey said he believes that is important because there is work to do and he doesn’t view himself as a wallflower in a crowded House.
“I’d like to be a leader on some issues,” he says.
Gun violence is one of them, and that isn’t much of surprise because Casey was hired as executive director of GunSense Vermont in January.
“Vermont is not immune to gun violence … and we need more than a Band-Aid approach,” he says, suggesting a comprehensive solution would involve taking a fresh look at waiting periods and a ban on assault weapons.
Casey, who moved to Vermont in 2005 to serves as political director for the Vermont State Employees Association and served in that capacity for eight years, has a strong labor background that includes working for Vermont National Education Association.
Passing paid family leave would be a priority for Casey if he is elected, as would increasing the minimum wage and making it easier for workplaces to unionize. All, he says, are tangible steps to helping working families.
Born in Ireland, Casey, a product of Dublin City University, says he caught the “political bug” working for U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy in Massachusetts before moving to Vermont, where, in addition to serving as executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party for three years.
Casey, who lives on Mechanic Street, first ran for his District 2 council seat in 2018. He was elected that year, re-elected in 2020 and won a third term in March.
If he wins in August and is elected in November, Casey said he doesn’t plan to surrender his City Council seat and, like Hooper did for a time when she was mayor, will serve locally and in the Legislature.
“I could see some value in having a foot in municipal government and a foot in state government in terms of being able to deliver for your constituents,” he says.
Casey says he is proud of his city council service and considers it an asset in a year when neither incumbent is running.
“I think you do need some experience in there of somebody who has served in an elected role for a few years,” he said. “I’m hoping I can fill that gap.”
Among other things, Casey says he would like to take a look at a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) program that calculates payments for state-owned property based on insurance value and not assessed value. He also sees possibilities in under-utilized state parking lots where housing could be developed.
“I’ve got a lot of ideas,” he says, suggesting he and McCann complement each other.
Casey describes himself as an “idealist” who wants to make a difference, and says McCann is similarly motivated, but is the “practical” partner on what they have been pitching as a "best of both worlds" ticket.
--- Ken Jones
Ken Jones, 65, says his reason for running to serve as one of Montpelier’s two elected representatives is “complicated,” but when pressed, the scientist-turned-soon-to-retire-state employee provides a pretty simple answer: “I really appreciate government and government needs help. I think I can help.”
“There are only a couple of very obscure topics that Ken Jones knows more than other people in the state of Vermont,” he says. “Every topic of interest there are people who know more than Ken Jones.”
Jones knows that and considers the “humility” that goes along with that realization as an asset that will serve Montpelier voters well if he is elected.
“As a citizen legislator I have to make the phone call, find somebody who knows more, listen to them and from that learning be able to move that topic forward,” he said. “That is how I’ve lived my life. I’ve taken so many positions where I didn’t know what I was doing, and I had to learn, and I’ve done it for 40 years.”
Jones has served state government in a variety of capacities through the years and will retire next month from his current role as an economic commerce analyst for the state Department of Commerce and Community Development. He said he knows what he doesn’t know, and he also knows what he knows.
One of the things Jones knows as he’s out campaigning is that a lot of what he is saying others in the race are saying, too.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of daylight in terms of the policy directions the five of us represent,” he says. “I just think I have a better chance of moving those policy directions forward because of my experience and the people I know in state government.”
Jones is leaning heavily on that experience, his track record in state government and his relationships with individuals who understand a range of issues, from climate change and economic development to housing and agriculture.
Frustrated with the “polarization” that gets in the way of government solving problems, Jones says, he wants to give it a try.
“It’s my turn,” he says, speaking as someone who views public service as an obligation and suggesting he has something to contribute.
Jones, who settled in Montpelier 24 years ago and lives on Clarendon Avenue, served for six years as an elected member of the Montpelier School Board. He hasn’t run for anything since stepping down several years ago.
Jones says he wants to talk about the potential for creating badly needed housing by optimizing state office buildings that are underutilized in the wake of the pandemic.
Climate change is a high priority for the man who helped found and operate what became known as the Green Mountain Institute for Environmental Democracy — a nonprofit organization funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency when he was between state jobs.
Jones describes the state’s climate action plan as “a good starting point” for an important conversation that needs to take economic impacts into consideration.
Jones says finding ways to assist historically marginalized communities also would be a priority.
“Their success leads to the state’s success,” he said.
--- Kate McCann
Kate McCann is good at what she does, and the 2017 Vermont Teacher of the Year says she wants to do more.
“I feel like I’ve been leading from the classroom for a very long time, and it’s time for me to take that leadership to the next level,” she says.
That is how an award-winning math teacher, who has spent the past 15 years of her career at U-32 Middle and High School, explains her decision to run for the chance to represent Montpelier.
“I’m concerned about threats to the environment, threats to democracy and threats to human rights,” she says, pointing to her union leadership as an example of what voters can expect from her, if elected.
A fierce advocate and effective negotiator, McCann, is co-president of the Washington Central Educators’ Union and led a “no-confidence” vote that ended in the ouster of former superintendent Bryan Olkowski based on his leadership during the pandemic.
McCann says her itch to run for office can be traced back to 2018, when she spent 11 months in Washington, D.C., working in the office of Martha Fudge, who served as a congresswoman from Ohio at the time. The experience, which was part of the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educators fellowship, enabled McCann to assist Fudge on issues and get a good grasp on the legislative process.
It was a pivotal experience, according to McCann, who recalls “falling in love with the idea of doing a little something in politics.”
It’s why McCann said she jumped at the chance to go to Detroit to participate in the NEA’s “See Educators Run” program, and why she decided to enter this year’s legislative race.
A wife, a mother, a teacher and a small businesswoman, McCann, 48, says she's confident she can add “local lawmaker” to the mix and still make things work.
“My intention is to burn the candle at both ends for the first couple of years,” she says, predicting she’ll be able to juggle her classroom and legislative duties.
“My school will figure out a way,” she says.
McCann’s alliance with Casey has the two campaigning together in a vote-for-us strategy that could pay off in an unpredictable five-way race.
McCann says ensuring “safe and healthy schools” will be a legislative priority, and she uses the phrase to cover a lot of ground. For her, it means access to health care, healthy food, clean air and water, simple respect and addressing a recruitment and retention problem that have so many schools struggling to fill vacancies.
“I want to invest in education (and) incentivize the teaching profession,” she says.
A mother of two daughters, McCann says reproductive justice is high on her list and she is eager to make sure the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision does not affect access to abortion in Vermont.
“Abortion is health care,” she says. “I support that fully.”
McCann says she also supports initiatives like universal preschool and believes cultivating affordable and accessible daycare options is critical to growing Vermont’s workforce and filling staffing shortages in the public and private sector.
McCann, who lives on Trillium Hill and launched North Branch Vineyards with her husband in 2007, says finding creative ways to assist small businesses is an area of interest.
--- Merrick Modun
Merrick Modun isn’t old enough to vote for himself, but he’s hoping plenty of others in Montpelier will.
At 17, the soon-to-be-senior is the youngest candidate in the field, He’s hoping folks consider giving those in his generation a voice in making decisions that effect the world they will inherit.
“In the institution that represents us all, all of us should be represented,” says Modun, who is well-versed in the issues and well aware there are those who might think he is too young to run for public office.
“I understand,” he says. “I’m young.”
However, Modun said he isn’t thinking twice about running. In fact, he says he is doubling down.
Experience is relative, and, age-aside, it’s not as if he has none.
A student representative to the Montpelier Roxbury Public School Board, Modun currently serves as chair of the Montpelier’s Complete Streets Committee, though he admits that is more impressive than it sounds.
The committee’s members take turns serving as chair, and Modun, who joined the panel when he was a freshman in 2019 is taking his turn this year.
Still, Modun’s involvement has been consistent, his interest hasn’t wavered, and the idea of serving the Legislature blossomed while he was interning for Hooper last session.
“I want to help solve problems,” he says.
There are three — climate change, workforce and affordability — Modun are particularly passionate about.
“They’re actually affecting all of us as we speak,” he says.
Modun acknowledges Vermont is a leader with respect to climate change, but suggests more can be done while conceding that would be more symbolic than anything else because a net-zero Vermont wouldn’t materially alter the climate change calculus.
That isn’t the point, according to Modun, who says investing in renewable energy, weatherizing homes, cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions are all worthy goals. If elected, he would support reintroducing the clean heat standard bill.
Modun has done his homework. He is aware of Vermont’s shifting demographics and concerned that a state with a rapidly aging population is hemorrhaging young adults and says that trend can’t continue.
Modun prides himself on being “a really strong listener,” and that has come in handy as he has taken his improbable campaign door to door, he says.
“People have been really receptive,” he says, suggesting he has heard plenty while making the rounds. While he isn’t banking on a win, he says he is hopeful.
If elected, Modun, who lives with his parents on Sibley Avenue, says he expects to have earned all the credits he needs to graduate before the session starts, and will be able to focus his attention on representing the interests of Montpelier residents.
Winning would keep Modun in-state for college and require carefully scheduling the second semester of his freshman year.
--- Ethan Parke
Ethan Parke’s candidacy started as soon as he heard Warren Kitzmiller was retiring. He said his chances of winning doubled when Hooper announced she, too, would step down.
Parke, 71, of Towne Hill Road, says he is eager to serve the community he has called “home” for 30 years.
“I want to see if I can do a little bit of good in the world,” he says.
The world could use it, according to Parke.
“I feel like we’re in perilous times,” he says. “With the economy, with threats to our democracy on the national level, with the stuff going on with the Supreme Court.”
Add in gun violence and “the affordability crisis” and the Democrat who recalls running a respectable race against an incumbent senator in heavily Republican Orleans County more than 30 years ago decided to aim for a House seat now.
Parke recently retired after a 27-year career with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. He has been making the rounds in Montpelier, where he served for several years as an elected member and past chair of the parks commission.
“I just decided to put myself out there,” he says.
A long-time proponent of publicly financed universal health care, Parke said he would support reopening that conversation and was open to other health care reform initiatives.
If elected, Parke says he would introduce a ban on military-style assault weapons modeled after stalled federal legislation.
“I think we’ve got to do it on the state level because it’s not going to happen federally,” he says.
Parke praised lawmakers for finding money to extend universal school meals this year, but says he would like to find a permanent source of funding to insure that program continues.
Expanding preschool and child care options for working families also is a priority, as is developing, or re-developing, quality affordable housing and “safeguarding the dignity and independence of senior citizens.”
Parke says he also would support banning pesticides that are harmful to pollinating insects and human health.
Parke says he discussed his candidacy with Kitzmiller and Hooper, and thanked them both for their years of service.
“I hope I can be as good a legislator,” he says, adding that he will certainly try if voters give him the chance.
