MONTPELIER — The five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for Washington County’s three state Senate seats took part in a second forum Tuesday hosted by Vermont Interfaith Action.
The forum was held virtually. Faith leaders asked the candidates questions on topics that included housing, incarceration and racial justice.
The candidates seeking the Democratic nomination during the state’s primary on Aug. 9 are Ann Cummings, Jared Duval, Jeremy Hansen, Andrew Perchlik and Anne Watson. The district they are looking to serve covers all of Washington County, as well as the towns of Stowe, Braintree and Orange. This is the second forum the candidates have taken part in, with the first taking place July 7 co-hosted by Vermont Conservation Voters and Vermont Public Interest Research Group.
Cummings, a former mayor of Montpelier and retired real estate agent, is seeking her 13th term. She described herself as “the old timer.”
Cummings said she has been the chair of the Senate Committee on Finance for more than a decade. She said that committee works on anything dealing with revenue and has worked on bills dealing with broadband, housing and economic development.
She said she also serves the Committee on Health and Welfare, which deals with any bills that touch on social services.
Cummings said 30% of the state Senate is expected to be replaced in the next session. She said she would like to return to the State House to provide some continuity.
“To get the best balance and to make the most progress as we tackle some very heavy problems that we are going to be looking at,” she said.
Duval, a Montpelier resident and executive director of the Energy Action Network, said he comes from, and will always be committed to, the working class in Vermont. He said his mother worked as a waitress for most of his childhood and his dad was a chef. Duval said his parents divorced and proceeded to move from apartment to apartment.
“When I was 10 years old, my father had a massive heart attack that nearly killed him. Unable to work after his quadruple bypass surgery, he lost his apartment, experienced housing insecurity, had his van repossessed, and eventually had to file for bankruptcy due to medical debt,” Duval said.
He said his dad was the hardest-working, strongest person he's known, but anyone can get knocked off their feet. Duval said he believes a core responsibility of government is to be there with a strong social safety net in people's moments of greatest need.
Hansen, a Norwich University computer science professor and founder of CVFiber who lives in Berlin, said he's running because of a vacancy after Progressive Democrat Anthony Pollina had announced he is not seeking reelection. Hansen said he's been endorsed by Pollina and hopes to be as much of an advocate for working Vermonters as Pollina was.
He said of the five candidates, he believes he is the most progressive voice and most likely to fill Pollina's shoes.
“My three main campaign issues are housing, climate change and universal health care. These are all evidence of growing continuing inequality in Vermont and in the United States. These are kind of different facets of all the same inequality, something I've been serious about and trying to fight against for a very long time” he said.
Perchlik, director of the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund and a Marshfield resident, is running for a third term in the state Senate. He said half of his time in the Legislature was conducted via Zoom because of the pandemic.
“I feel like I'm just kind of hitting my stride in how effective I can be for the voters of the district. I've built good relationships with the 20 or so returning senators, and I know a lot of the candidates throughout the state. So I think I would really be able to hit the ground running, hopefully in a new leadership role,” Perchlik said.
He said his three priorities would be children and families, which includes paid family leave and child care, the economy and supporting democracy. Perchlik said he supported stronger civics education and ranked choice voting.
Watson, the current mayor of Montpelier and a high school physics teacher, said she's mainly running because of climate change. She said she works with students every day.
“They are very worried about climate change, and so am I,” Watson said.
She said as mayor for the past four years, she's been working on the city's response to climate change.
Watson said she's also been hearing from residents that the state's economic policies are not working for them. She said the state lacks high-quality, affordable child care, paid family and medical leave and affordable housing.
She said Montpelier has been able to make some progress on those issues, but in order to make substantial change, there needs to be state support.
The candidates were asked what their plans are for housing the more than 2,000 people in Vermont currently living in motels and hotels on a state voucher. Those people are being housed using federal dollars, which are expected to run out in the spring.
Cummings said as the chair of a money committee, she's “about as welcome sometimes as mosquitoes at a picnic.” She said that's because there are lots of good ideas, but her committee has to figure out how to actually fund them.
She said Vermont is going to be hard-pressed to come up with the funds to keep the motel/hotel program going. She said lodging establishments are going to be just as hard-pressed to let the state take up their rooms with more people traveling now than before.
“So we're going to have to find another alternative,” she said.
Cummings said the Good Samaritan Haven just opened another facility in Berlin. She said the state will need to expand its shelter system.
She said social services may need to get cut to find funding to house people and she was concerned about losing those services, which those without housing depend on.
Duval said while the motel/hotel housing program was needed, it was an unstable, short-term fix that left many feeling insecure. He said permanent housing should be the goal.
He said he supported a “housing first” approach.
“Housing is one of the most basic human needs and is necessary to ensuring a baseline of human dignity, which I view as a moral imperative,” he said.
He said research shows a “housing first” approach is more cost effective over time.
Duval said the state can and should work toward a goal of ending homelessness or when homelessness occurs, it's short-lived, rare and non-recurring.
He said when the federal dollars run out, he will ask for higher income and wealthy residents to “pay their fair share” to help pay for the effort.
Hansen said the pandemic has shown poverty and homelessness are policy choices. He said these are political choices that legislators at the state and federal level make.
“When we had the pandemic, folks were getting checks, folks had housing, and we were able to come up with the funds to make this happen,” he said.
Hansen said he supported continuing to house people in motels and hotels as necessary, while continuing to invest in additional affordable housing.
He said the new shelter in Berlin could not have been built without state and federal funding, as well as the hard work of stakeholders.
“We have to make sure that when people need housing that they get it,” he said.
He said he also supported increasing taxes on higher income residents. He said legislators can make the choice to tax the wealthy so that the state has a social safety net in place for those without means.
Perchlik said he, too, supports increasing taxes for the wealthy, but maybe not for this issue.
“There's a lot of other needs and there's only so much we can tax them,” he said.
He said the motel/hotel program has its problems, but it's remarkable that the state was able to house so many people.
“In a way, we kind of solved homelessness. If we had the money, we kind of showed that it can be done if we want to get it done,” Perchlik said.
He said he didn't have an immediate solution on how to come up with the necessary money or where to put those currently in the motels and hotels when the program ends, but it should be a top priority.
Watson said Burlington has been working to provide pallet shelters for people. She said officials in Montpelier recently met with those who provide such shelters, and it's something the city is looking into.
“It's actually really unfortunate that municipalities are having to step in to address this because the state funding has just not been sufficient,” she said.
Watson said the Legislature allocated a large amount of funding toward new housing in the last session. She said she was afraid that housing will not be ready when the federal money runs out for the motel/hotel program.
Watson said the state needs a dedicated funding source for service providers such as the Good Samaritan Haven or ANEW Place. She said the state also needs to look into the causes of homelessness, including increasing the minimum wage to a livable wage.
