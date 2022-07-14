MONTPELIER — The five people running for the Democratic nomination for Washington County's three state Senate seats took part in a forum last week, which touched on topics including systemic racism and increasing housing in Vermont.
The forum was held virtually July 7 and was co-hosted by Vermont Conservation Voters and Vermont Public Interest Research Group (VPIRGdd). The moderator was Steven Pappas, publisher and executive editor of The Times Argus.
The candidates seeking the Democratic nomination during the state's primary on Aug. 9 are Ann Cummings, Jared Duval, Jeremy Hansen, Andrew Perchlik and Anne Watson. Cummings, a former mayor of Montpelier and retired real estate agent, is seeking her 13th term in the Senate and Perchlik, director of the Vermont Clean Energy Development Fund and Marshfield resident, is running for a third term. Progressive Democrat Anthony Pollina has announced he is not seeking reelection to the third seat in the district. Watson, the current mayor of Montpelier and a high school physics teacher, Duval, a Montpelier resident and executive director of the Energy Action Network, and Hansen, a Norwich University computer science professor and member of the Berlin Select Board, are each seeking their first term. The district they are looking to serve covers all of Washington County, as well as the towns of Stowe, Braintree and Orange.
Residents can go to bit.ly/3RBjmdK to watch a video of the entire discussion on YouTube.
Pappas asked the candidates how they would work to dismantle systemic racism in the state and to address environmental injustice.
Hansen said systemic racism is a structural issue that should have been dealt with in the past instead of “kicking the can down the road.”
He said he supported including racial justice statements on proposed legislation. Hansen said these statements would be an analysis of how the bill would disproportionately impact certain marginalized populations and would include an acknowledgment that that is the case. He said residents expect fiscal notes on bills so they better understand a bill's cost and his proposed statements would help residents understand the racial justice costs as well.
Perchlik said he supported increased education that shows there is systemic racism and systemic discrimination which is holding the state back.
“There are still people in Vermont that don't believe it exists,” he said. “I think we need to make sure that it's ingrained in everything that we do.”
He said any new programs are already supposed to go through an equity screening to make sure they don't further enforce systemic racism.
Watson said she wanted to focus on renters, who are a financially vulnerable population, and how they can be transitioned off of fossil fuels. She said with the price of oil as high as it currently is, renters may be paying a high cost for heat. Watson said their landlord may not have the incentive to weatherize the building.
“If we're going to be realistic about the Global Warming Solutions Act and reaching our goals, we need to be addressing the plight of renters,” she said.
Watson said about 40% of Montpelier's housing stock is rentals and much of that stock is old and needs to be weatherized.
Cummings said with tackling systemic racism, there are two things going on. She said the first is attempting to change people's attitudes and perceptions.
“People get defensive if you tell them they're biased because they don't think they are,” she said.
She said the conversation should be non-threatening.
Cummings said the state also needs to look at its systems and see who is affected by them. She said the state doesn't have a large population of those who identify as a Black, indigenous or people of color, but the population is growing which is a good thing.
“But we have a huge underbelly of white Vermonters, poor Vermonters who have been systemically biased against in many of the things we do,” she said.
Duval said the reason it's important to address systemic racism is because it's not just individual attitudes and behaviors.
“It is generational,” he said. “We've seen this nationally with redlining and just who has had access and who has not had access to state and federal government programs and that leaves a legacy that needs to be overcome.”
He said it comes down to who benefits and who pays when it comes to things like pollution. He said in order to fully understand that, the data needs to be collected. Duval said he supported the since-passed environmental justice bill which will help collect that data. He said the state needs to make sure that law is properly funded and implemented so that the state knows where the disparities are.
Pappas asked the candidates what they would do to support smart growth housing in the state, which protects the state's resources while increasing access to affordable housing.
Cummings said housing isn't just a state issue, there also are decisions made on the local level with regulations put in place by local planning and zoning. She said she helped write Montpelier's first master plan.
She said there is also a “NIMBY” or “not in my backyard,” issue that needs to be addressed. Without identifying it, she said there is a piece of land in Montpelier that should have housing on it now, but it doesn't because of that kind of attitude and push back from some residents.
She said a frank discussion is needed where if people want others to move here to fill the open jobs and help pay for the services Vermont offers, there are tradeoffs they will have to make.
Duval said housing is one of the most important issues in the state. He said it's connected systemically to so many other challenges.
He said the issue needs to be addressed both on the supply side and the demand side. He said there needs to be more incentives for developing housing in downtowns and village centers. Duval said more can be done for accessory dwelling units.
“We need to have a real sense of urgency around creating more housing because there is an under supply,” he said.
Hansen said when housing is built in downtowns, those areas can be walkable. He said when residents have the ability to walk to the store, they don't have to use their car which is both cheaper for the resident and helps the environment.
He also talked about adding incentives for accessory dwelling units to increase housing.
“If you have a single-family house and there's space and zoning allows for a small house to be added there, the mother-in-law apartment, whatever you want to call it, I think that's an easy-ish short term fix,” he said.
Perchlik said he supported full funding for the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board. He said that board's funding comes from the property transfer tax which has gone up recently because of the price of real estate sales, but not all of the funding that should be going to the board is going there.
He said the board not only focuses on creating more affordable housing, but also conserving land. Perchlik said he didn't want to see a “gold rush” where the state creates as much housing as it can which will lead to regrets later. He said he supported building housing which falls under Act 250 guidelines, but he also supported making some changes to the law to help increase housing in downtowns.
Watson said she would like to see downtowns exempt from Act 250 if the zoning there has sufficient environmental protections in place.
“Because going through that process of both Act 250 and local zoning is often duplicative. So just to make it easier (to build housing) I think would be beneficial,” she said.
She said the state needs to support the rehabilitation of second and third floors in downtown buildings where spaces are vacant. Watson said the state needs to be building in places that are already impacted by development.
Watson said she was interested in the idea of allowing municipalities to implement “land-based taxes” for designated downtowns which would encourage building in downtowns.
