BERLIN – Police say five people falsified applications to Toys for Tots in an attempt to defraud the organization.
Police in Berlin received a tip stating people had been sending falsified applications online to the organization whose mission is providing toys, books and other gifts to less fortunate children during the holidays.
After a five-week investigation, police said April L. Akers, 38, of Barre Town; Michelle M. Miller, 57, of Barre Town; Cynthia Mead, 40, of East Barre; Robert McCarty, 55, of East Barre; and Krystle Bergeron, 35, of Barre City, have all been cited for false pretenses.
Police didn't say what information was falsely given, but the five are accused of trying to obtain toys.
They are scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Feb. 11 to answer the charges.
