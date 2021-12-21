BERLIN — It won’t help morning commuters, but two-way traffic will return to the full length of the town road that runs by all of the entrances to the Central Vermont Medical Center campus, as well as one to the mall, today.
Closed nearly 18 months ago due to a structurally compromised culvert that has since been replaced with a bridge-like arch, Fisher Road is a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting away from reopening and Town Administrator Vince Conti said nothing is going to change that.
“It’s opening,” Conti said, conceding hopes to squeeze in a base coat of asphalt went out the window when the weather turned wintry last week.
Restoring two-way traffic to what has typically been Berlin’s busiest town road, was on the town’s to-do list several months before Conti was hired in February.
Town officials had hoped a less expensive and extensive repair to the corroded 12-foot culvert that once funneled Pond Brook under Fisher Road could be completed before snow flew last year. It quickly became clear the state wasn’t going to sign off on a quick fix, prompting the design of the project that was the subject of a successful $1.4 million bond vote in March and what turned into a scramble to prevent the project from slipping into next year.
The lead time needed to manufacture the pre-cast components of the concrete arch required decoupling part of the work from the project that wasn’t yet ready to be put out to bid.
Even if it had been, the bid process takes time so ordering the arch while waiting to open bids in July was viewed as a prudent solution.
The low-bidder — DuBois Construction — was selected long before the components of the now-installed arch were ready for delivery in late-October. By then site work was underway, the old culvert had been removed and Conti was cautiously optimistic work would be finished by Thanksgiving.
Due to some unexpected complications, it wasn’t and the project continued into December, prompting Conti to stop predicting when it would open until after heavy machinery was driving over the section of closed road and today’s ribbon cutting had been scheduled.
Fisher Road’s run as a dead-end street will end at 10 a.m. when barricades are removed and traffic is allowed to flow along the full length of the road that runs between Paine Turnpike North and Route 62.
The new arch is on the Paine Turnpike North end of the road and the deteriorated culvert was first detected when DuBois Construction installed a new sewer line along a largely undeveloped stretch of Paine Turnpike North. That portion of road has handled extra traffic for more than a year — including ambulances destined for Central Vermont Medical Center and shoppers bound for Berlin Mall.
Both will be instantly more accessible to many who live in Montpelier after today’s 10 a.m. ribbon cutting.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.