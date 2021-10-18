BERLIN – Two-way traffic should be returning to one of the town’s busiest roads as a project that has hit its share of speed bumps is suddenly ahead of schedule.
Town Administrator Vince Conti said Monday the $1.4 million project is about to enter the home stretch and, unless something goes wrong, the end of Fisher Road that has been closed for more than a year could be reopen by this time next month.
The huge, structurally compromised culvert that once funneled Pond Brook under Fisher Road has been removed, a crew from DuBois Construction Inc. has poured the concrete footings and prepped the site, and next week it will truck in the pre-cast concrete components of a bridge-like arch that will be installed over several days.
Based on the revised schedule, Conti said, the components of what will be a 28-foot-long span should arrive from Ohio by next Monday.
The delivery date might be the biggest remaining wild card, because once the components are on site, actually assembling the arch is expected to take five days.
Once the arch is set, Conti said, it will take another two days to grout and waterproof the new structure before back-filling the huge hole created earlier this summer when the severely corroded galvanized steel culvert was removed. The remnants of the culvert, which was 11.5 feet in diameter, were trucked away.
According to Conti, an earlier schedule anticipated the project would be completed Nov. 26 — making the prospect of paving it this year less likely.
The revised schedule changes that and Conti is now cautiously optimistic weather conditions will be conducive to applying at least a base coat of asphalt and possibly completing the paving by next month.
“We think we can get it (the paving) done,” he said.
The culvert failed several months before Conti was hired in February. When it became clear the state wouldn’t sign off on a more economical fix, Berlin voters were asked in March to approve the $1.4 million solution. It passed.
The Town Meeting Day vote might have been the simplest part of the project that required obtaining an easement from a neighboring landowner, and negotiating a six-figure price reduction with the Ohio firm that manufactured the components of the new arch in order to keep the cost of the project just under $1.4 million.
In order to avoid the project sliding through 2021 and into 2022, the Select Board agreed to pre-order the concrete arch before receiving bids for installation. The initial price was $565,000. The one later negotiated by Otter Creek Engineering was just under $460,000. The favorable adjustment brought the total project cost under budget by roughly $500.
The failed culvert forced the town to close Fisher Road near the intersection of Paine Turnpike — effectively converting the road that serves all of the entrances to Central Vermont Medical Center, and one of two for the Berlin Mall, into a dead end street for more than a year.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.