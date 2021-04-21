BARRE — The Granite City will soon receive its first $1.25 million installment under the American Rescue Plan, but, when it comes to municipal finances, Barre already appears to have saved itself.
With less than 3 months left in a fiscal year that played out during a pandemic, the city is on pace to post the kind of “six-figure surplus” City Manager Steve Mackenzie has been yearning for since he was hired in 2010.
A night that began with a closed-door discussion of the soon-to-be-launched search for Mackenzie’s successor, ended with city councilors receiving what Finance Director Dawn Monahan described as a “pretty conservative” forecast for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
According to Monahan’s best estimates, the city could post a $225,000 year-end surplus. And, she told councilors that projection would be $35,000 higher, but for her decision to tentatively add back a $25,000 capital transfer they cut from the budget last year and essentially double another $10,000 line item.
Mackenzie, who is cautious by nature, sought to put Monahan’s latest forecast into perspective.
“I think the take away is we appear to be in good shape,” he said. “We appear to have managed the operations reasonably well for the first three quarters in a year where we cut $500,000 out of the budget.”
Actually, it was closer to $450,000. But, more than a year after voters approved Mackenzie’s $13 million budget request and nine months after tanking revenue projections prompted him to recommend the council trim that figure to $12.56 million Monahan is projecting the city will only spend $12.15 million.
Through the first three-quarters, Monahan said the city has already spent $9.1 million — 73% of the total — and her best estimates suggest another $3 million will be needed based on current trends. If that projection holds, expenses will be under budget by more than $410,000 for the year.
According to Monahan, about half of that savings would be offset by a projected loss in revenue — just over $185,000 — leaving the $225,000 fund balance.
The city has already taken in more than $9.95 million in revenue — 79% of its $12.56 million goal. With the fourth quarterly property tax installment due next month, that figure will receive another big jolt and is on pace to finish at nearly $12.38 million.
Monahan said the projected revenue shortfall is more than offset by anticipated expense savings and should yield a sizable surplus.
“I think we’re sitting pretty well considering what we went through for COVID,” she said.
Mackenzie agreed a “soft landing” is in sight, but isn’t ready to celebrate.
“Before we write a check for $225,000, we have another 2½ months to get through,” he said.
Mackenzie went on to say the $225,000 estimate was likely high, but believed a city that has been dogged by a cemetery deficit it finally erased last year would finish comfortably in the black.
“I think it still could be six figures,” he said of a fund balance that could be strategically depleted before the fiscal year ends on June 30.
Though Mackenzie said he wouldn’t make any decisions without conferring with the council, he didn’t rule out a mini spending spree in June.
“We’re trying to strike a balance between having a reasonable fund balance and what opportunities there still may be to acquire equipment or incorporate expenses that we don’t have budgeted but are prudent if we have the funding,” he said.
Mackenzie said he didn’t intend to go “hog-wild spending,” but is interested in taking advantage of what appears to be a “very positive financial position” that no one was predicting 9 months ago.
“I don’t want to spend it all and we don’t know that we have it all, but having that kind of projection allows us to have a little greater flexibility of what we could do at least toward the end of the year.”
Councilors welcomed the latest financial forecast and on a night when they heard about grant opportunities that would cover the cost of finalizing the design of a series of stormwater projects, Mayor Lucas Herring wondered whether investing some of the money in a consultant or a part-time position to spearhead that effort might make sense.
Mackenzie said it could be part of a conversation that will play out in coming weeks.
While spending some of the projected fund balance is a possibility, Mackenzie said he would love to finally bank at least $100,000 under a charter provision that allows the city to hold up to 5% of its operating costs — about $600,000 — in reserve.
Mackenzie hasn’t had that luxury in the past and would like to begin building that reserve this year.
Herring noted the looming arrival of a $1.25 million check — half of the $2.5 million the city was told it will receive in the next year under the American Rescue Plan. Guidelines aren’t yet available for spending that federal money and while projects are possible, none have yet been discussed.
Councilor Jake Hemmerick said that time is coming and he wondered whether staffing could be a concern.
“What’s our capacity right now to make projects happen?” he asked.
Hemmerick’s question prompted a candid reply from Mackenzie.
“The brutal answer to your question is our capacity is thin,” he said, suggesting that wasn’t a request for more staff, but an acknowledgement there could be some “trade-offs” in order to pursue new initiatives.
