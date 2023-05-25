Young Dems

From left, Rutland City Alderwoman Anna Tadio, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, VT Young Democrats President Giovanni Falco and VT Young Democrats board of directors member Joshua Ferguson pose for a photo at the 24th annual Curtis-Hoff Dinner on May 12.

 Photo provided

The first Vermont chapter of the Young Democrats announced its official launch this month — and its roots are in Rutland.

The organization, which is for Vermont Democrats under the age of 36, was founded by 2021 Rutland High School graduate, Giovanni Falco, and Rutland City Alderwoman Anna Tadio. It is the first young Democrat group in Vermont to be recognized by the Young Democrats of America.

