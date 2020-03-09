Local emergency services are preparing for a response to a potential outbreak of the coronavirus, COVID-19, in Central Vermont.
Officials at fire departments in Barre and Montpelier, as well as in volunteer fire departments in Plainfield and East Montpelier, said Monday they were reviewing directives from the state Department of Health and the Vermont Emergency Medical Services District 6, which covers Washington County.
The precautions are in response to the first reported case of a Vermonter infected with the virus. The unidentified adult in Bennington is listed in stable condition at Southwestern Medical Center. According to state officials, the individual arrived at the hospital’s emergency department on Thursday, complaining of a fever, cough and a high temperature. In a statement, the hospital said the individual was immediately placed in a negative-pressure isolation room and tested for the virus. Health Commissioner Mark Levine and Republican Gov. Phil Scott held a news conference on Saturday to notify Vermonters of the outbreak in Vermont and the response to it. Updates are being given daily by the Department of Health.
Like other departments in the area, Barre City Fire Chief Doug Brent and Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Aldsworth were busy Monday doing their own inventory of medical protection equipment and ordering more supplies.
Aldsworth said the advice for anyone concerned about virus is the same: Maintain personal hygiene by washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or use hand sanitizers; do not cough or sneeze openly but use tissues or use the crook of your elbow; and stay away from large public gatherings.
“Limit your time in the public at concerts or plays and movie theaters,” Aldsworth cautioned.
Brent stressed this was not the time to still go to work with a suspected cold or flu that might turn out to be COVID-19.
“These are the things that we need to get out to the public,” Brent said. “If you have a cough, if you have a fever, don’t go to work, don’t tough it out, don’t share it with all the people at your workplace.”
Aldsworth said precautions also included “social distancing” to reduce the chance of transmission of the virus by maintaining a six-foot distance, not shaking hands but rather using the fist bump or elbow tag instead. Aldsworth said it also was an opportunity to communicate via social media rather than in person if there were a more widespread infection.
Aldsworth said the most vulnerable population is individuals 60 years old and older, as well as people with underlying health problems, immuno-deficiencies, and cardiac and respiratory illnesses that may be compromised by the virus.
“Those are the folks that we’re concerned about, the extremely young, pregnant moms, that’s the type of stuff we’re looking at,” Aldsworth said. “The biggest concern right now is elderly people.”
Aldsworth said anyone showing symptoms is urged to call their doctor and notify the state health department, and quarantine themselves at home to avoid spreading the virus. If someone needs to go the hospital's emergency department, they are urged to call ahead to notify the medical staff, he added.
Aldsworth said the virus exhibits in much the same way as the flu virus and people should observe the same precautions with COVID-19.
“So, people are going to have take a time out and say, ‘It’s another form of the flu,’ and it can be nasty if you’re predisposed with underlying medical conditions,” Aldsworth said.
Aldsworth said first responders on a COVID-19 virus call would wear a full-body Tyvec surgical gown, rubber gloves, goggles and a close-fitting N95 face mask. They also carry a roll of duct tape to seal any leggings and sleeves of protective clothing to avoid infections.
Brent said his department is closely monitoring daily dispatches from the CDC, state and EMS District 6 departments. He said he had high confidence officials were considering all risks.
“There doesn’t seem to be anything they’re not addressing,” he said.
Aldsworth said emergency services also had been in regular contact with local nursing homes, adding that staff at those facilities are “well-versed” in infection control. Friends and relatives should perhaps use social media to connect with residents in elderly care facilities to reduce the risk of infection, he added.
At Montpelier Fire Department, Chief Bob Gowans echoed many of the sentiments by Brent and Aldsworth. He said his staff was also reviewing protocols and procedures and checking equipment.
"We’re just taking the basic precautions that were put out,” Gowans said. “They’ve put out some recommendations, (telling us to) keep a six-foot distance, and if you enter someone’s home and if it sounds like they have an infection, ask them to wear a surgical mask."
East Montpelier Fire Department Chief Ty Rolland said his EMTs also are taking the necessary precautions.
"We’re just following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Vermont EMS Department for the general precautions with personal protection, with gloves and masks that are required,” Rowland said. “We’ve not seen any incidents in the local area that we have concerns for, at this point. ... We’re going through some review protocols and refresher trainings on standardized infection control measures and what safety equipment is available and we’re doing inventories on our safety equipment to make sure we have supplies."
In Plainfield, Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Matthew is in charge of the Plainfield Fire Department’s fast squad. Matthew is also a doctor at The Health Center in Plainfield.
“We’ve taken an inventory of our equipment that’s required for infectious disease, and counted all the stuff that we have on the (fire) truck and also in our cabinet for the equipment that’s required,” Matthew said. “The District 6 coordinator also sent out an email, like a survey, asking what stock they had in case anyone was running short of anything, because it’s very hard to order stuff at this point."
