PLAINFIELD — Fire officials are cautioning people against having fires because of dry conditions and some recent accidental brush fires, including one at Goddard College that burned around an acre.
According to the state Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, all of Washington County and the entire northeast part of Vermont is considered a high danger risk for fires. The department has discouraged open burning as a consequence of the dry conditions and areas not being fully greened up.
There were multiple brush fires reported Saturday. The Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department reported it had responded to a brush fire on South Walden Road in Cabot at about 2 p.m. The fire was said to have been caused by a grill. The fire department responded to another brush fire at about 4:15 p.m., this time on Route 2 in Cabot.
A third brush fire was reported near Goddard College less than an hour later.
Paul Cerutti, fire chief and fire warden in Woodbury, wrote on Facebook Sunday, “We are experiencing very dry conditions with very low humidity. The fire department responded to three large woods fires yesterday. The fire danger for today is a high Class 3. We are not expecting rain until later this week so for now there will be no burn permits issued. Small camp fires in approved 3-foot by 3-foot fire pits are OK. No burning between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Please use extreme caution when having a camp fire or when using items like fireworks. Fires have started very easily and grow rapidly.”
The fire department in Barre City announced Sunday no outside burning would be allowed because of the dry conditions.
Plainfield Fire Chief Greg Light said Monday the fire there appeared to have been started by an unattended campfire. Light said the fire was called in at about 4:45 p.m., and fire crews took a couple hours to put it out.
He said the fire took place on land occupied by the nature school EarthWalk near Eliot Pratt Library at the college and the Northwood Apartments. Light said the fire burned about an acre of forest and destroyed one of the structures built by EarthWalk.
“It took a while to find it because you couldn’t really see where it was coming from,” he said. “We were parked at the library, and we must have had 600 to 700 feet of hose out to get to it.”
He said fire crews from East Montpelier and Berlin also responded to help put out the blaze. There were no injuries reported from the fire.
Light said residents should check with their local fire warden before having any kind of fire, but he would discourage any brush burning in town.
