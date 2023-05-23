BERLIN — Persistence hasn’t paid off with respect to a proposed “fire protection fee” that has fizzled again.
Pitched as an alternate revenue stream for a municipal water system that was constructed in 2015, the proposed fee received the same lukewarm reception from the public works board on Monday night as it did when it was first floated five years ago.
Though the board’s composition has changed, and current members acknowledged the logic behind the proposal, they weren’t ready to impose a fee on properties that could have hooked on to the system but didn’t.
Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said those properties benefit from the town’s investment in fire hydrants, without contributing toward the operational expenses of the system.
Badowski, who has long advocated for the fire protection fee, urged the board to consider a new source of revenue for a system it hopes to extend.
Selectman Ture Nelson, who also serves on the public works board, said he was wary of any new fees at a time when the cost of living is climbing and some households are struggling.
“People are hurting,” Nelson said, telling Badowski he wasn’t prepared to support the proposed fee.
“Your premise is good, I’m just not convinced now is the time to do this,” he said.
Badowski sought to ease Nelson’s concern, noting the only two residential properties that could be charged the proposed fee likely wouldn’t be. Both, he said, were interested in hooking on to the system after it was constructed, but pressure-related issues that existed at the time prevented that from happening.
“I don’t think we can charge them,” he said, suggesting the majority of properties that would be subject to the assessment-based fee were “commercial.”
Badowski noted any new structures built within the system’s service area would be required to connect, and not be subject to the proposed fee.
Chair Rob Allen, a holdover from the board that balked at a similar proposal five years ago, said he was torn, while recalling most of the money generated by the fire protection fee would have come from one potentially large water customer — Central Vermont Medical Center — that “doesn’t pay any taxes in town.”
“I don’t know that this (fee) is the way to rectify that,” he said.
That said, Nelson expressed frustration over recent attempts to persuade the medical center to become a water customer in Berlin that came up empty.
The medical center would have been a massive addition to a municipal water system that is attempting to address what Badowski described as its “weak link” — a 1.6-mile stretch of 12-inch water line that runs along Airport Road. If there is a break on that section of line, as Badowski said there was not so long ago, the entire system would be without water until repairs are complete.
“If we have a break on that line in the middle of winter? It keeps me up at night,” he said.
The town is hoping to secure money to help pay for what estimates suggest is a $3 million fix — constructing a water line along Scott Hill Road that would create a “looped system” that would keep water flowing to most customers in the event of a break.
The proposed line would run by several homes, which presumably would have been subject to the fire protection fee had the board adopted it.
The discussion never got that far because the board voted, 3-1, to forego the fee during the coming fiscal year.
For budgetary purposes, Badowski had penciled in $7,000 in revenue from the fee — it is money members agreed would have to be made up by water users.
Badowski said he would continue to advocate for the fire protection fee and the board could impose it at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.