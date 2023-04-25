BERLIN — If implemented, an abandoned idea that would come at a cost to Berlin residents who can see fire hydrants from their front porches but aren’t customers of the municipal water system that serves their corner of the community is getting a fresh look.
Nearly five years after a “fire protection fee” fizzled amid concerns it was at odds with promises repeatedly made — in person and in writing — in the run-up to a decade-old special election that narrowly paved the way for the water system, the idea has surfaced again.
The source — Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski — is the same, and he told members of the Public Works Board at Monday night’s meeting his mind hasn’t changed since he first floated the idea in 2018.
“I believe … even though you’re not connected to the water system, some folks get value from our water system,” he said. “Particularly if a hydrant is right outside your ... door.”
No one disputed that claim — not five years ago and not Monday night. In fact, some suggested the entire town arguably benefits from the existence of the water system, even though it only serves the strategically located Berlin Corners area, which is just off Exit 7 of Interstate 89.
That benefit, they maintained, is in the form of reduced insurance rates that are loosely tethered to the Insurance Service Office’s (ISO) fire suppression rating system.
Technically, that system rates the fire suppression capability of fire departments, like the one in Berlin. However, “water supply” is a key consideration in that evaluation, and while it isn’t clear just how much the municipal system with 40 fire hydrants helped the department’s rating, it certainly didn’t hurt.
It’s why Badowski said he believes some form of fire protection fee should be assessed on homes and businesses within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant that aren’t connected to the water system.
Badowski told board members he has penciled in an unspecified amount of revenue from the fee in a draft budget they haven’t yet seen and is hopeful the concept, which isn’t novel, survives this time around.
There wasn’t any pushback on Monday night, but there wasn’t much discussion either, and it isn’t clear past concerns have faded.
Those concerns involve what amounted to a two-part promise that was made repeatedly a decade ago in advance of a special election that was intentionally scheduled on a Wednesday — less than three weeks before Town Meeting Day.
Voters, who narrowly approved plans for a $5.5 million water system, 122-108, on Feb. 13, 2013, were assured that system would be entirely financed by its users and that no one would be compelled to connect.
The fee proposed by Badowski three years ago would have been calculated based on assessed value. At the time, his estimates indicated it would have generated roughly $11,000 a year in revenue, with most of that money coming from Central Vermont Medical Center and its $45 million campus.
Badowski said a financial analysis of the town’s water and sewer system suggest both are “doing fairly well,” but flagged a couple of issues related to the water system’s ability to meet its obligations.
One of them involves the fact that 55% of all revenue is needed to cover debt service.
“That’s a big nut,” he said, noting the 55% figure was 72% three years ago.
Badowski said cash flow is the other issue and it’s one that he believes warrants shifting from a quarterly to a monthly billing system for water and sewer customers.
Badowski said the proposal is being vetted and could be implemented in January, assuming a planned meter replacement project is completed before then. In coming months, new water meters will be installed at residential properties in a service area that includes all or parts of Airport, Crosstown, Comstock, Fisher, Granger, Scott Hill and Shed roads, as well as Industrial Lane and Paine Turnpike. An initial round of outreach to property owners is being planned soon.
Swapping out the old meters with ones that can be read remotely will save time and facilitate the proposed shift to a monthly billing cycle next year.
