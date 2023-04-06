BARRE — There may be no knowing whether one fire just led to another in Barre, but there’s no doubt the one that brought firefighters screaming back to the scene early Thursday morning destroyed the Prospect Street warehouse that had been saved on Wednesday night.
The first fire involved an empty refrigerated trailer parked on the south side of the 12,000-square-foot warehouse that night. Because of the second fire, the building is no longer standing across the street from City Hall and just behind the U.S. Post Office.
It was when firefighters left the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Fire Chief Keith Cushman said they arrived roughly three hours earlier and extinguished a fire that generated a lot of smoke, courtesy of the trailer’s rubber tires, some heat and enough flame to singe the door frame of a building best known for its 30-year run as the headquarters for Bonacorsi & Sons Inc.
Cushman said much, if not most, of the time was spent making sure the fire, which started in a debris-strewn area along the railroad tracks that has been used in the past as something of an encampment, hadn’t spread to the building owned by Thomas Lauzon.
“We had crews on the roof, on the first floor and in the basement,” he said, noting thermal imaging cameras were used to detect any hint the fire had somehow spread to the building.
Lauzon, a former mayor, current city councilor, local accountant and prominent developer, confirmed Cushman’s account.
“They were really thorough,” he said of the firefighters. “There was no fire in the building.”
Seven hours later, firefighters returned to battle a blaze that was raging on the same end of the structure where the trailer was parked.
That’s where it started but, Cushman said, it quickly spread through the warehouse and, given the open nature of the interior, and the fact flames were already shooting through the roof and interior, would have put firefighters at risk.
“It wasn’t a question of ‘if’ the roof failed, it was ‘when’ it failed,” he said. “That isn’t a safe situation.”
Unable to mount an interior attack, firefighters from Barre and four neighboring departments from Barre Town, Montpelier, East Montpelier and Williamstown were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
Cushman said there was some “thermal damage” to Barre Evangelical Free Church, which is a narrow alley away from the rear portion of the warehouse. Some water got into the basement of the post office, and while Wednesday night’s fire interrupted “Wing Wednesday” at Gusto’s, no discernible damage was caused by the one Thursday morning, though that portion of Prospect Street remained closed into the afternoon.
State fire investigators were on scene for several hours Thursday morning, green-lighting the demolition of the building shortly after 12:30 p.m.
Cushman said the cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation, but the focus had shifted from the building to reviewing recordings from surveillance cameras and interviewing potential witnesses.
The pivot by investigators allowed Cushman to turn an excavator loose in what remained of the warehouse, exposing areas where fire was still burning beneath sections of collapsed metal siding.
Cushman said that work went more quickly than anticipated and, except for a small one-story section, the walls of the warehouse that hadn’t already collapsed were toppled as a precaution.
“What was left wasn’t safe,” he said.
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m., leaving a public works crew to sweep up the debris before reopening the road to through traffic.
Lauzon, who went down to the warehouse on Wednesday night to let firefighters and an electrician into the building, said he was initially confused by Thursday morning messages from people saying they were sorry about his building.
At the time, Lauzon thought they were referring to what amounted to damaged siding, but soon realized there was a second fire — one that didn’t spare the structure and lit up the early morning sky in Barre.
“It was cooking,” said John Hannigan, who grabbed his camera when his scanner started squawking and headed for Prospect Street to see what the buzz was about.
Hannigan said he had a good idea well before he got there.
“Let’s put it this way, when you’re driving down the road and you see a big ball of fire, you know it’s serious,” he said.
City Manager Nicolas Storellicastro agreed.
“It was an inferno,” he said.
Bonacorsi & Sons was founded by another former Barre mayor — Vergilio Bonacorsi — and his sons, Mario and Nick, in 1973. The business closed after a 2002 merger with Burlington Foodservice Co., but the family retained the warehouse on Prospect Street.
Lauzon, who bought the warehouse from the Bonacorsi family two years ago, replaced its roof last year and was planning additional renovations. He said he has been using it for storage for tenants of some of his other buildings, and at least one city-owned vehicle — the police department’s Humvee.
The Humvee and a trailer were pulled from the building by an excavator after the fire was under control.
Late Monday afternoon, Cushman said the cause of the fire has been classified as “undetermined, pending investigation.”
This is not the first fire for a Lauzon-owned building in Barre.
On Memorial Day 2010, a blaze severely damaged the Aldrich Block, which, at that time was an abandoned bank building. Lauzon had purchased the property earlier in the year. Now home to Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen and The Times Argus offices, authorities determined that fire was intentionally set. An investigation led to the confessions of two teens, who admitted they accidentally started the fire on the roof of the historic building in the heart of downtown. The teens were arraigned on charges of arson, unlawful trespass and burglary. They both pleaded guilty. Lauzon eventually renovated the building into what it is today.
Then, in August 2014, a blaze destroyed another building owned by Lauzon on Metro Way. Authorities said that fire, too, was set intentionally. State Police said no one was found inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, but the building was a total loss, with about $65,000 in damage. Lauzon said the building was being used as storage by next-door neighbor ReSource Vermont. No one was ever charged with setting that blaze.
In addition, a series of suspicious fires in 2014 damaged or destroyed four unoccupied Barre buildings, including one Lauzon owned on Williams Lane. The last of those fires damaged the Reynolds House — a building Lauzon acquired in 2016 and has since renovated.
No stranger to social media speculation, Lauzon said the latest fire would regrettably fuel a fresh batch of innuendo and narratives.
“I’m just thankful that no one was hurt,” he said on Thursday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.