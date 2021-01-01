BERLIN — Local officials say someone broke into the Berlin fire station in Riverton and made off with equipment.
A Facebook post from the department said someone broke into the fire station Wednesday and took communications equipment and firefighter gear. The post stated items also were stolen from a tenant that rents space from the department at the station.
The post stated the equipment is specific and identifiable and asked residents to keep an eye out for it.
Anyone with information about the break-in or the stolen items is asked to contact the fire department via its Facebook page or by calling 223-5531.
