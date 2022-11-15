WILLIAMSTOWN — Tempers flared when talk turned to the disposition of a decades-old fund that preexisted the voter-approved 2006 shift from a volunteer to a municipal fire department.
By the time it was over the select board had burned through the first 90 minutes of its meeting on Monday without resolving anything.
The discussion stirred contention between board members Rodney Graham and Christopher Peloquin. Board Chair Jasmin Couillard repeatedly had to call the session to order.
At issue is the existence of a fund Town Manager Jackie Higgins says dates back to at least 1979. The fund contains donations made to, and money raised by, the once-volunteer fire department. That money has historically been spent at the discretion of the department for an assortment of things, ranging from an annual holiday party to assisting firefighters in need.
That arrangement was fine when it was a volunteer department, but Peloquin has argued it should have changed in 2006 when the town took over the department.
It didn’t, prompting a free-for-all.
Peloquin questioned Higgins — asking her to read letters from the town’s accountant and a lawyer for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns into the record. Those letters both indicate the long-standing practice of a fire department-controlled bank account was at odds with the law.
No one in the room suggested that is what has been happening in Williamstown, though more than one individual wondered why the town didn’t deal with that issue when it absorbed the fire department in 2006.
Fire Chief William Graham, whose father butted heads with Peloquin for much of the discussion, was one of them.
The younger Graham noted the fund in question was established before he was born and, he said he believed, long before the 1979 date cited by Higgins. He didn’t object to shifting the funds to the town, and said he was troubled it had taken so long to iron out what what was characterized by some as a legal wrinkle.
“In all honesty, this shouldn’t be an issue in 2022,” he said. “This should have been an issue in 2006.”
William Graham said he drafted a policy that would put some board members’ repeated assurances that donations to the department would remain available to be spent at its discretion in writing. That would go a long way to easing the minds of members of the department who questioned the board’s motivation, he said.
“These are the men and women that get up in the middle of the night,” he said. “These are the men and women that leave their dinner tables. These are the men and women that miss out on their kids activities to serve this town.”
Graham said he viewed the draft policy that he provided Higgins as a starting point.
“We’re just asking … for something in writing,” he said.
Higgins said she presented the board with an unaltered version of the draft policy because her last attempt drew a rebuke from the board.
“I was told it’s not my job to write policies for the select board,” she said.
William Graham received a similar message from Peloquin.
“I don’t think the fire department should be writing policies that the select board has to answer to,” said Peloquin, who thundered at Rodney Graham and Couillard earlier in the meeting over what he characterized as their failure to ask questions about credit card charges included in the warrants they’d just approved.
Peloquin also took a couple of shots at Rodney Graham, a local lawmaker, who won his fifth consecutive two-year term last week. At one point he suggested it was “disturbing” Rodney Graham “just got reelected,” prompting an admonition from Couillard and Town Clerk Barbara Graham to cry foul on her husband’s behalf.
“Irrelevant,” she shouted from the audience, even as Peloquin questioned attempts to limit his freedom of speech.
It wasn’t the only time Barbara Graham spoke, though her threat of a potential lawsuit over “defamation of character” wasn’t rooted in anything that was said Monday night. Still, the veteran clerk complained about what she said were baseless assertions she was monkeying with the mail that comes into the town offices.
“I’m sick and tired of being accused of taking mail,” she said.
It was the only time mail was mentioned, but the outburst underscored simmering tension among board members and town officials and what Selectman Clayton Woodworth described at one point as a “trust factor.”
Woodworth used the term when assuring William Graham the board had no intention of changing how donations to the fire department are spent, but merely wanted the money to be funneled through the treasurer and the general fund for accounting purposes.
No one argued that shouldn’t happen, but they argued about the policy, whether it should be expanded to include the ambulance department and recreation boards, and whether the board must accept donations on behalf of all of them.
They also argued over a credit card that was recently used to by the ambulance department to purchase Halloween candy without prior board approval and a popcorn machine for the recreation board.
Rodney Graham suggested those purchases, like those for the fire department, required prior board approval, prompting a spirited debate over whether retroactive approval of credit card purchases for items that have been bought and, in some cases, used was adequate.
The discussion ended with no resolution. The matter was tabled, and Higgins was asked to research policies covering donations in general.
Rodney Graham advocated for a one-size policy covering all municipal organizations — from the fire and ambulance departments to the recreation board — that receive donations.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
