WAITSFIELD — Vermont State Police say a chimney fire destroyed a Waitsfield home.
A structure fire was reported on Main Street Wednesday and police said fire crews found the home engulfed in flames.
Police said the owner was home at the time and smelled smoke. The homeowner saw that his chimney was plugged and after attempting to clear it he saw smoke and fire coming from an eave.
Police said the fire spread from the chimney to the roof. No injuries were reported.
The home is considered a total loss and police said the fire caused $150,000 in damage.
Police said officials were working on connecting the homeowner with the Red Cross for temporary housing.
