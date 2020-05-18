WAITSFIELD – A fire that burned down a farmhouse in Waitsfield Sunday morning was said to have been caused by an electrical issue.
According to the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, a couple and a 6-month-old child were asleep on the second floor of the home when it caught fire. The residents were awoken by the smoke detectors going off on the first floor.
Investigators said the residents then called 911, but the fire quickly spread throughout the home. The home is considered a total loss.
Waitsfield-Fayston Fire Chief Tripp Johnson requested assistance from the state investigation unit to determine the cause of the fire and an investigation showed the fire was likely caused by an electrical issue in a small room in the first floor.
There were no reported injuries to the occupants or firefighters. Fire crews from Moretown, Warren and Waterbury responded to the scene to help put out the fire and Mad River Valley Ambulance was on scene as well.
