BERLIN — Taxpayer support for the local volunteer fire department would increase by more than $50,000 — an 18% jump — based on the $336,426 ballot request voters will be asked to approve in March.
None of those numbers were mentioned by fire department representatives who pitched their latest funding request to a somewhat skeptical Select Board during its Monday night meeting.
The request was repeatedly portrayed as a “$40,000 increase” that would boost the cost of operating the department by roughly 11%.
Those numbers are accurate and reflect plans to boost the department’s budget from $325,229 this fiscal year to $365,276 during the one that starts July 1, 2022.
However, the cost increase, coupled with a dip in revenue driven largely by the lack of a $10,000 carryover, account for the $51,347 increase in the department’s annual funding request.
In March, voters approved $285,079 to cover the cost of the department and board members agreed to waive the petition requirement and add the department’s $336,426 funding request to the Town Meeting Day ballot.
Though that vote was unanimous, it reflected a lukewarm endorsement at best, as two of the board’s five members — John Quinn III and David Sawyer — said they weren’t convinced the requested increase was warranted and likely wouldn’t vote for it in March.
“I personally can’t get behind this budget,” Sawyer said citing a steep increase for volunteer stipends for a department that is struggling to attract them.
“I do not support it in its current form,” Quinn agreed, stressing that shouldn’t be interpreted as a knock on the department.
Quinn, a former volunteer firefighter, said he was wary of a proposal experiment with a paid weekend shift — one that accounted for more than half the proposed spending increase.
“What it sounds like is you’re working towards a full-time … fire department slowly,” he said.
Board members were told the $25,000 expense would cover the cost of two people each working four hours a day on Saturday and Sunday.
The short-term benefits of the change included providing at least some reliable weekend coverage, while creating a two-person shift that could handle equipment maintenance and administrative functions freeing up more time for training.
Deputy Chief Joe Staab said the arrangement could also provide the justification for proposing a full-time paid position in the future.
At a time when the Berlin department, and others like it, are struggling to recruit and retain volunteers, boosting money for stipends from $20,000 to $30,000 was also viewed as a priority.
Sawyer said the $10,000 increase — a 33% jump in that line item — was particularly “hard to swallow” and Quinn worried the higher cost wouldn’t yield a better service.
“Are these things really going to make a difference?” Quinn asked. “They’re nice-to-haves,’ but are they ‘must-haves’ in order to run your department effectively?”
Quinn didn’t wait for an answer.
“I’m not sure I’ve heard anything that leads me to believe these things are going to change anything that’s going on except spending a little bit more money,” he said.
While Quinn and Sawyer said they were uneasy about the rising cost of the department, board member Flo Smith argued the proposed increase was necessary and part of a broader plan that could involve a more formal relationship with the town in the future.
“I don’t think a 10.9% increase is so significant that we couldn’t go forward with this,” Smith said, suggesting the department is in need of assistance.
“We need to invest in our people and our resources, and I believe the time is now,” she added.
Former cost-conscious board member Ture Nelson echoed that sentiment.
“As a resident of the town I have absolutely no heartburn with the proposed increase in the fire department budget,” Nelson said, describing the planned weekend staffing and the increase money for stipends as “reasonable and long overdue.”
Those two items accounted for $35,000 of the $40,000 spending increase. The department’s budget also reflects a $10,000 increase in money for building and equipment repair and replacement and an additional $3,000 for the audit.
In order to contain costs and launch the new initiatives, Staab said $8,000 was trimmed from other areas of the budget before being presented to the board for its review.
Selectman Brad Towne, acknowledged the challenges facing small-town fire departments, while noting voters would ultimately decide whether to approve the proposed increase.
“If the management of the fire department thinks it’s going to help, I’m willing to support it,” he said.
Board members briefly considered warning two separate articles — one containing the fire department’s primary request and the other including money for at least some of the new initiatives.
That idea was quickly abandoned when members were told it would be confusing to voters who are familiar with seeing a single request for funding from the volunteer fire department.
